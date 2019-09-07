Bear Lake drops its home opener to Baldwin

BRETHREN — Bear Lake football hosted Baldwin in a West Michigan D League contest at Brethren Friday. The Lakers kept it close most of the way but failed to find the end zone, falling 28-0.

Despite the end result, the Lakers have plenty to be proud of.

“I loved how we played,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “We gave up four big plays, but if you look at time of possession — if you look at the stats on that — we dominated. We were moving the ball. We just shot ourselves in the foot and made mistakes, but that’s going to happen. And they made us pay for those mistakes.”

The Lakers (0-2, 0-1 WMDL) trailed 14-0 with the ball midway through the final stanza. Bear Lake marched the ball down the field and got all the way to the Panthers’ (1-1, 1-0 WMDL) 12-yard line with a chance to cut it to a one-possession game. However, a turnover on downs gave the ball back to Baldwin and Panther quarterback Carmelle Lindsey broke free for an 89-yard touchdown scamper that closed the door on a Laker comeback.

“The score does not at all represent how we played out there, but it did show us that we’ve got to improve on,” Prokes said. “All we can do is put it behind us, learn from it, move forward, practice and get better.”

Both teams suffered losses last week, with the Lakers falling 62-8 at Suttons Bay and the Panthers losing 64-26 at home to Camden-Frontier.

The Panthers went on to recover a Bear Lake fumble and scored five play later on a three-yard run by Aveon Hobbs. The successful 2-point conversion put Baldwin up by 28.

“I have all the respect in the world for Baldwin,” Prokes said. “I knew coming in, after watching film on them against Camden, that they were going to be good. I told the coach that they played them well and I thought they should have won last week. I knew we were in for a tough game, but I liked the way our guys stepped up.”

Dalton Myers led the Lakers’ offense with 128 yards on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Bryce Harless added 41 yards rushing. Myers was also Bear Lake’s leading tackler, finishing with 8.5 while Quentin Ruiz added 2.5.

The two teams were scoreless through the first quarter, but Lindsey bookended the second frame with two long quarterback keepers for touchdowns to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead at the half.

Prokes was particularly pleased with the play of Harless, who was thrust into the role of starting quarterback.

“This is his first year ever playing football and in the second game of the season we have to start him at quarterback,” Prokes said. “He never came off the field. He played the whole game. What more can you ask from a guy who’s never played before?

“Based on how he played out there, I think our future is looking pretty bright,” he continued. “I think our guys learned a lot and stepped up. They’re going to get better from it.”

The Lakers play at Manistee Catholic Central Friday at 7 p.m.