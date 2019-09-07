Bobcats get the best of Sabers in county clash

BRETHREN — Brethren football hosted Manistee Catholic Central Friday in a West Michigan D League showdown. The Bobcats were able to make big plays throughout the contest and cruised to a 60-14 win.

“We used our speed very well,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “We’re pretty athletic and we took advantage of our athleticism.”

The Bobcats (1-1, 1-0 WMDL) wasted no time in scoring, as Brethren’s Skylar Wojciechowski found an open Troy Macurio sprinting down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. A successful 2-point conversion put the Bobcats up 8-0 just 32 seconds into the game.

The Sabers (0-2, 0-1 WMDL) marched the ball to the red zone, but a turnover on downs gave the ball back to Brethren. Diego Peterson broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run and Wojciechowski completed a pass to Jacob Schuch for a successful 2-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 16-0.

“I think (MCC) had a great gameplan going in,” Randall said. “They used their size and they controlled a lot of the clock. We just were able to score those quick touchdowns off big plays.”

MCC responded with a 12-play drive and the Sabers again found themselves in the red zone.

Brethren’s Kenny King intercepted an errant MCC throw and the Bobcats scored six plays later when Wojciechowski hit Macurio for a 72-yard touchdown pass to lead Brethren enjoying a 22-0 lead after one quarter.

“In the first half, we were able to run the ball pretty well,” said MCC head coach Jake Szymanski. “Our dives were going really well with the combination of Josue Hernandez and Justin Stickney. We were able to march the ball right down the field, but we would get in those positions and then with the new guys we’d run the wrong route on a play and it led to an interception in the end zone which could have been a touchdown.

“And we had a couple of penalties when we got inside there that pushed us back and we weren’t able to recover,” Szymanski continued. “Little things like that turn into big things and then the game just starts to slip away from you.”

Wojciechowski threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns, Macurio had 176 yards receiving and three touchdowns, Peterson finished with 97 yards and a touchdown, Kenny King had 30 yards and two touchdowns and Schuch scored a touchdown.

In the second frame, MCC went on an eight-play drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mateo Barnett. The ensuing 2-point conversion was stopped and the Sabers trailed 22-6 with 3:56 left in the half.

Barnett amassed 30 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also scored on a 99-yard kick return. Stickney finished with 46 yards on nine carries. Barnett led the defense with eight tackles, Sameric Hesse added four tackles and a sack and Hernandez chipped in with five tackles.

“We threw different looks at them,” Randall said. “They had a couple bad snaps that benefited us. They had a good gameplan. They ran it three yards at a time just like we thought they would, but we just came up with crucial stops.”

After a touchback, the Bobcats had 1st-and-10 at their own 20 with 3:56 left in the second quarter. Nine plays later, Wojciechowski scored on a nine-yard run with 36 seconds until halftime. After a successful 2-point conversion, Brethren was up 30-6.

Last week, Brethren fell to Fife Lake Forest Area 64-44 and the Sabers lost to Gaylord Saint Mary by a score of 82-6.

Fumbles plagued the Sabers in the second half and Barnett’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was MCC’s sole score of the half.

“For some odd reason, we couldn’t hang onto the ball tonight,” Szymanski said. “It was a little wet, but we can’t use that as an excuse. We have to take better care of the ball.”

“… We had our opportunities but we just self-imploded a couple of times inside the 20,” he continued. “We had a couple of bad penalties or we put the ball on the ground.”

The Bobcats went 6-0 in WMDL play last season en route to a league title.

Brethren’s potent offense continued to put up points throughout the contest and the Sabers were unable to respond.

“They were hitting the big plays,” Szymanski said. “They have a good squad. They’re well coached. J.J. does a great job, but they hit all the big plays. They started off the game with a big pass, aired it out, hit a couple of big passes later on in the game and that was pretty much the name of the game.”

The Sabers host Bear Lake and Brethren hosts Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.