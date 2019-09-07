Chippewas cruise past Cardinals on the road

WHITTEMORE — Manistee took its first road test of the season Friday night and passed with flying colors, figuratively and literally.

The Chippewas got it done on the ground and through the air in a 57-20 win over Whittemore-Prescott to move to 2-0 on the season.

“All in all, it was a heck of a good ballgame for us,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “We threw the ball pretty well, which was kind of the plan. And we came out pretty aggressive on them.”

The Chippewas’ first-year starting quarterback Keelan Eskridge had a breakout game, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing, while also rushing for three scores, compiling 126 yards on 15 carries.

Manistee senior Blake Mikula also had a monster night, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards with 155 on nine carries and 93 on four catches, while scoring twice on the ground and twice through the air.

“Keelan really settled in nicely, ran the offense well, threw the ball well,” Bytwork said. “And Blake Mikula had a heck of a game.”

Manistee took control early and didn’t let up. The Chippewas amassed 541 yards of total offense, 408 of which came on the ground. Landen Powers rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries while Keegan Bonzheim ran for 44 on six touches. Jesus Reyna-Cruz rushed for a touchdown and finished with 17 yards on three carries.

Raymond Smith led the Chippewa defense with nine tackles and a fumble recovery while Joseph Kott also tallied nine tackles. Matthew Blevins had five tackles and a forced fumble while Bonzheim had three tackles and a fumble recovery.

“We were more physical and quicker off the ball than last week,” Bytwork said, citing the Chippewas’ season-opening win over Mason County Central. “We controlled the game tonight, and we needed one like this. Last week, we won, but it was almost like we were chasing it the whole time.

“This week, we got at it and the kids were just loving life: playing aggressive, flying around the field.”

Manistee’s junior varsity team also won convincingly Friday night to kick things off, topping Whittemore-Prescott 54-0.

The varsity team next sees action at 7 p.m. on Friday when they host rival Ludington.