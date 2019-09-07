Genealogy society to host program on research in foreign countries

BENZONIA — “Genealogical Research in Foreign Countries” will be the next program hosted by the Benzie Area Genealogical Society.

The presentation will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Benzie Area Historical Museum.

Genealogy research can be challenging enough, but trying to discover records in other nations can feel downright impossible at times. For those with European ancestry, one of the greatest challenges can simply be locating quality databases and resources that are affordable.

Katherine Willson will introduce researchers to the records that are available and explain how to access them.

Willson, of Ann Arbor, is an engaging and dynamic genealogy lecturer at local, regional and national conferences. She has been teaching beginning, intermediate and advanced genealogy classes in Michigan since 2001.

She is the author of The “Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan” and a professional researcher for private clients.

Her genealogy interests began as an 8-year-old Junior Girl Scout working towards a “my heritage” badge, and her passion was fueled when, after college, both her mother’s and father’s relatives gave her binders containing generations’ worth of family information.

Her success in using Facebook to break down genealogical brick walls (both personally and in her classroom) inspired her to compile a list of more than 14,500 Facebook genealogy links (updated May 2019). Additionally, she has created a compilation of more than 160 instructional genealogical channels on YouTube.

The event is free of charge, and no reservations are required.

For more information contact Melanie Olsen at (231) 275-6671 or olsen@lakenpineslodge.com.