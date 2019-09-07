Manistee cruises past Big Rapids Crossroads

MANISTEE — On Thursday night, the Manistee Chippewas considered a 2-1 loss to powerhouse West Michigan Christian a moral victory. On Friday, they had the scoreboard to back them up too in a 7-0 drubbing of Big Rapids Crossroads.

“Last night’s game was what really sparked it,” said Manistee coach Brandon Prince, “We wanted to build off that, and I think we did tonight.”

The Chippewas (2-7) were able to spread both the minutes and the wealth around, as five players had goals to their name by game’s end. Manistee built up a 3-0 lead by halftime before blowing it open down the stretch.

Will Elbers led his team with two goals and an assist while Grant Schlaff also netted two. Manistee’s Jack Holtgren and Oliver Schuster each had one goal and one assist, while Luke Kooy scored a goal and Mason Adamski tallied two assists. The Chippewas outshot the Cougars 20-5, with goalkeeper Drew Schlaff making the saves for Manistee.

“I think confidence over the ball was key tonight,” Prince said. “It took a little bit in the first half, but once they got it, they started to see spacing open up and made the right passes.

“We had a lot of learning moments out there too, because we got a lot of the younger guys in tonight for minutes they haven’t seen in a while,” he added. “It was good to do that, and overall it was good to see us build an offensive attack tonight, because we’ve been spending a lot of time countering some heavy attacks from some of these teams, but we need to work on this stuff too. This game gave us that opportunity.”

The Chippewas next see action on Tuesday when they host Lakes 8 Conference rival Orchard View at 6 p.m.