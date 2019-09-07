Near & Farr Friends open fall season with fountain history

ONEKAMA — The Manistee Courthouse Fountain was one of a pair that was placed in front of the county courthouse in 1887. Following a fire, it was relocated to the Onekama Village Park in 1950, and is now known as the Memorial Fountain.

The fountain shares a rich common history with Manistee which will be highlighted by local historian Thomas Gerhardt’s presentation at the Near & Farr Friends gathering at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Onekama Township Hall, located at 5435 Main St. in Onekama.

Details of the Portage Lake Garden Club’s recent refurbishment of the fountain will given by Shirley Brooks, project chairman.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay. There is no charge to attend the presentation, but donations are always welcome to help fund program activities.

The fountain is representative of late Victorian Era public sculpture and is one of the few remaining cast iron fountains known to exist in the state of Michigan. The Onekama fountain is complete, in working order and with a rarely seen merman.

The fountain was listed in the State Register of Historic Sites in 1986, and on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

For more information, visit www.Onekama.info or search 1, Onekama, Michigan on Facebook.