Portagers top Trojans

CENTRAL LAKE — Another week, another win for Onekama.

On Friday, the Portagers (2-0) traveled to Central Lake and topped the Trojans (0-2) in convincing fashion, 46-6, with contributions coming from a plethora of playmakers.

“It was a tough, physical game early, which we expected,” said Onekama coach John Neph, “but we were able to hit a couple big, long plays and pull away.”

Onekama senior Luke Mauntler got things going with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from the halfback position, punching in scores from 5 and 4 yards out, respectively, for an early 14-0 lead. Mauntler finished the game with 35 yards on nine carries with the two touchdowns.

Aaron Powers opened the second quarter with a 32-yard touchdown run to give the Portagers a 22-0 advantage, before Central Lake chipped away at it with a score of their own to make it 22-6.

Onekama responded quickly, however, as quarterback Taylor Bennett connected with receiver Matthew Mallison on a 72-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-6 heading into halftime.

The Portagers scored a touchdown apiece in the third and fourth quarters, the first on Powers’ 36-yard run to make it 38-7 and the second on Bennett’s 2-yard score to seal the deal. Powers finished the game with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Bennett had 39 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. Bennett also threw for 143 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-7 passing, to go with an interception on defense.

Dalron Gray led the Onekama defense with 8 1/2 tackles while Powers tallied 7 1/2.

“We have some talented guys, and we try to get them in position to make some big plays for us,” Neph said. “Aaron broke for a couple tonight that were wonderful; Taylor hit a couple key passes; and Luke’s a shifty runner, so we’re trying to utilize what we have.”

Onekama will next see action on Saturday when they travel to Bellaire for a 1 p.m. kickoff.