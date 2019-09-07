Sandcastles Children’s Museum awarded for breastfeeding support

LUDINGTON — Sandcastles Children’s Museum recently earned a Michigan-Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace GOLD Award presented by the Michigan Breastfeeding Network.

This award recognizes employers that support breastfeeding employees upon their return to work. With this recognition, Sandcastles joins a growing number of businesses working together with their local organizations to make Michigan breastfeeding friendly for families in the communities in which they live, work and play.

In addition to this award, Sandcastles was also named as a Breastfeeding Friendly Space by Ludington’s Breastfeeding Mama Meetup Group. Of the 40 local women surveyed, Sandcastles was determined to be one of the top two local businesses in which mothers felt supported and welcomed to breastfeed their babies.

Sandcastles’ executive director, Kristin Korendyke, was presented with an award and flowers by one of the group’s leaders, Katie Miller, along with the other mothers and their families.

“We are so proud to be a recipient of these awards,” Korendyke said. “Supporting young families is what Sandcastles Children’s Museum is all about and that includes not only our visitors, but also our wonderful staff with families of their own. We provide quiet and private space for mothers to feed their babies throughout the museum as well as a private office for our employees.

“Part of our organization’s mission is to provide positive interactions within and among families, and supporting breast feeding families is definitely a part of that mission. ”

Sandcastles Children’s Museum is a nonprofit, hands-on and educational children’s museum. Sandcastles is located at 129 E. Ludington Ave. in downtown Ludington. For more information, visit sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com or follow them at facebook.com/SandcastlesChildrensMuseum.