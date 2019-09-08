Bobcats’ Tracy takes 2nd overall at Buckley Invite

BUCKLEY — Brethren’s top harriers continued to impress Saturday at the Buckley Invite, highlighted by a second-place overall finish from junior Alexis Tracy.

Tracy set yet another personal record, finishing in the time of 20:45.50 as the runner-up in a field of 55 runners in the girls race.

“Alexis got another PR, and I think that’s the first time she’s beat out Shelby (Cade of Buckley, who finished third), and they’ve raced each other for darn near every meet we’ve been at for the last two years,” said Brethren coach Kyle Griffin.

The Bobcats’ Justin Kissling also medaled on Saturday, finishing 24th overall in the boys race in the time of 19:21.50.

“His time was a little behind where we know he can be right now,” Griffin said of Kissling, “but he’s been battling a little bit of an ankle problem, so to still get out and finish with a medal, we’re pretty happy about that.”

The Bobcats’ Eric Grismore placed 48th in 21:20.40 in the boys race while Gavin Rudlaff placed 58th in 23:59.10. For the girls, Brethren freshmen Jane Amstutz took 52nd in 31:40.70 and Ashlyn Wardie placed 55th in 38:45.60.

Brethren will next compete at the West Michigan D League jamboree at Bear Lake on Wednesday, slated for 4:45 p.m.

“We’ve got our first conference meet on Wednesday, so, for Alexis and Justin especially, to be able to get out there and see where they’re sitting in the conference will be good.,” Griffin said. “We’re hoping for first-team all-conference for both of them this year.

“And for those two, right now, everything is building toward that last week of October, setting up for regionals. And they’re looking good.”

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Chips fall at Kingsley Invite

KINGSLEY — The Manistee volleyball team played a bit shorthanded on Saturday at the Kingsley Invitational and were unable to gain traction in pool and bracket play.

The Chippewas fell 25-12, 25-12 to Grand Traverse Academy; 25-16, 25-20 to Houghton Lake; and 25-10, 25-19 to Hart in pool play. They then had to face top-seeded Kingsley in bracket play, where they lost 25-6, 25-12.

“We started the day with a new rotation and setter, as senior captain Lyndsey Kelley was out sick,” said Manistee coach Kevin Schmutzler. “Haylee Pepera was put in to replace Lyndsey, and did a phenomenal job.

“We started quick in every set and got out to any early lead nearly every set,” he said, “but we just couldn’t keep it going.”

Schmutzler was pleased with his team’s continued improvement.

“I’m proud of these girls,” he said. “They work hard every day and they’re getting better each time we’re on the court.

“Again, we’re seeing moments of greatness. They’re in position to make high percentage plays, but we’re just not finishing,” he added. “So, we are on the right path, we just need to keep on working on consistency, and keep competing.”