Group looking to start up community band in Manistee

MANISTEE — Nothing brings people together more than either playing music or enjoying listening to it.

What makes it fun is when residents come together to form a community band as that brings out people with a real love for creating music. For many years Manistee had a community band, and now efforts are being made to get a new band up and running.

Manistee High School senior Ryan Biller, who is a member of Manistee High School Band, is leading the effort and said they will be holding an organizational meeting on Sept. 17 at the Armory Youth Project on First Street. Biller said it is open to people of all ages and hopes the public will respond.

“The Manistee Community Concert Band will begin rehearsals starting on Sept. 17,” said Biller. “We will rehearse every Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and welcome all ages and level of playing.”

Biller said the whole concept is for those people who enjoying playing music to come together and have some fun doing it.

“We are just going to have some fun, play some music and my hope is that by Christmas we will be able to put together a concert for the public to come and enjoy,” said Biller.

At this point in time Biller said they are looking for people to play all kinds of band instruments.

“It may a little difficult in the first one or two rehearsals as we figure out who and what we have, because we can’t really pick music until we know what we have to work with,” said Biller. “The first kind of rehearsals will be just trying to build on it and hopefully once people hear about it even more will come to join us and soon we will sound good.”

Biller said he knows there are all kinds of musicians in the community, and he welcomes them all to take part. He said there are former band members and other musicians, and they are all welcome to attend. He has been being mentored by Manistee Area Public Schools Band director Andrea Mack on conducting, and has had some other training in that area.

“I have taken an advanced conducting class this summer at Central Michigan University, so I have experience with that,” said Biller.”The whole idea is to have fun and there are a ton of bands around here, but we really don’t have anything in Manistee right now. We used to have one and a lot of people have expressed an interest that they wish it was still going on.”

Anyone interested can contact Biller at ryanbiller620@gmail.com or by calling (231) 299-5493 to sign up or for more details.