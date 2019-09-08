Large lakes worldwide share many of the same threats

LANSING — Algae pollution, plastic pollution and waste run-off plague the Great Lakes in the United States.

But similar problems also threaten large bodies of freshwater worldwide. The seven African Great Lakes and Lake Baikal in Russia, two of the world’s largest systems of freshwater, also face these problems daily.

Lake Baikal and the African and American Great Lakes make up over 65 percent of the world’s freshwater. Many of these regions are looking to address the problems but it will take time to see if the harm can be reversed, experts say.

During the summer, a rapid growth of algae is among the most prominent challenges in lakes Erie and Michigan. These algal blooms harm the lakes’ animals and can harm humans as well. The algae produces toxins and create dead zones. It rises to the surface and sucks the oxygen out of the water. Some lake creatures eat algae, but this type, called cyanobacteria, can overwhelm sections of water.

“These blooms really represent an ecosystem that’s out of balance. So, when you get this much growth of algae, it means it’s just not being utilized. Right, it’s not part of a normal food web cycle,” said Tom Johengen, a research scientist from the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research based at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Johengen monitors algae with a series of large buoys throughout the lakes.

“Here we’re accumulating an algae that isn’t being eaten and obviously there’s an aesthetic issue—there’s smell and sight issues,” Johengen said. “But more importantly with this particular cyanobacteria, there’s an issue with its production of toxin and the need to remove that from our water treatment plants.”

This alga comes primarily from farm water run-off, through irrigation and rain. It contains things like animal waste and pesticides.

However, the region only has one water treatment plant, which isn’t enough to combat all the pollution that threatens it.

On the other side of the world, a crisis looms at Lake Victoria. Part of the African Great Lakes, it’s the largest lake on that continent.In recent years, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the three countries surrounding Lake Victoria, banned plastic bags to keep them out of the water and the food web, both on land and in the lakes.