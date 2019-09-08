Looking Back for Sept. 9

20 YEARS AGO

MAPS board sets bond rate

Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution Wednesday night that establishes the bond millage rate at four mills. If the new Sept. 25 school bond vote passes to build a new high school, Manistees schools can start collecting property taxes in December.

60 YEARS AGO

United Fund Drive final goal

The final campaign goal of the United Fund of Manistee County is to be $45,958, according to Joe Campbell, campaign chairman. This is a $1,367 increase over last year’s total or approximately three percent.

80 YEARS AGO

Will improve mail service

Manistee, starting Monday, will enjoy a mail service much improved over that provided in previous years after after the end of the Pere Marquette Railway’s Resort Special Train season. In other years, during the fall, winter and spring, the major part of the city’s mail, especially from the East and West, did not arrive here until about noon. This provided only a limited time for the mail to be distributed and opened and replies written before the departure of the evening train.

Shriners visit city

Approximately 140 Shriners from Saladin Temple, Grand Rapids, visited Manistee yesterday afternoon on a tour of the western part of the state. After parading down First Street to Maple, then to River Street and to the Hotel Chippewa, the visitors presented a drill exhibition that was enjoyed by a fair-sized crowd.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum