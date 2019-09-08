LRCR Spirited Coffee Gathering enjoyed by public

MANISTEE — Audience participation always makes an event much more fun for those taking part in it.

However, the fun level goes up several notches when that event was the first ever Spirited Coffee Gathering that the Little River Casino Resort hosted on Saturday afternoon. Local baristas and bartenders competed to see who could create the best hard coffee drink (mixing coffee and various alcoholic spirits). What made it fun is those who came out to view the event had the opportunity to try the different mixtures the competitors came up with.

Also adding to the good time was Manistee native Matt Foster served as judge of this event. Foster gained some national fame as the first place winner of the 2019 United States Coffee in Good Spirits Championship and was the perfect judge for the competition.

“We were really happy to have Matt serve as the judge of our first event and we had five competitors today,” said LRCR’s beverage manager Julie Waruszewski who organized the event. “We have quite a few people who came out today for it, so that was good to see.”

The Little River Casino Resort worked with Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, and co-owner Sarah Anderson was in attendance to cheer on the the contestants.

“We partnered with Iron Fish Distillery and used their Barrel Aged Bourbon in all the coffee cocktails,” said Waruszewski.

Those viewing the event also got to see Foster in action, mixing four of his favorite drinks and explaining why he uses certain ingredients in some drinks. Making it even better for the crowd was the opportunity to taste those drinks.

All the contestants then had 30 minutes to work on their entries before coming back to mix them for Foster, who tasted and judged the entries.

“We had two different categories for those who were casino employees and those who were external contestants,” said Waruszewski. “Our winner from the external candidates was Gretchen Spoor who is an amateur bartender. She received a gift basket that included an overnight stay at the Little River Casino Resort, $50 Nectar Spa and Salon gift certificate, $50 River credits, $50 food voucher for any of our restaurants, a bottle of Iron Fish Distillery Maple Barrel Aged Bourbon, Iron Fish Bourbon Aged honey and maple syrup and a bag of Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Company Coffee beans.”

Other contestants included Talia Miller (representing Blue Fish Kitchen and Bar), Tracy Wardle (Alberts Electric), Jacob Ohse (Sleepy Hollow Pet Cemetery and Crematorium) and Ashley Rozga (LRCR).

Wardle said she thought it would be fun to enter the competition.

“Every year we have a family Christmas party at Crystal Mountain, and we go over to Iron Fish and it is a huge part of the weekend,” said Wardle. “I like coffee and this is the first time the casino has hosted something like this, so I just thought it would be a really neat experience.”

What drew Ohse to the event was the combination of working a job in the past preparing different types of coffee mixed with an interest in unique types of liquors. The Grand Rapids native has family in the Ludington area and when heard about the event knew he had to enter.

“I have a passion for alcohol in general and have a rather large collection at my own home and used to work as a former barista,” said Ohse.

Competitor Miller said her boss encouraged her to give the competition a try.

“My boss at the Blue Fish Kitchen and Bar encouraged me to enter, and we thought it would be something fun to do,” she said. “I do have some ideas, as my original idea was to kind of play off the breakfast idea. Some of the ingredients are what you would find in a traditional breakfast as I am going to use some bacon, heavy cream and those type of things to make a breakfast type of drink.”