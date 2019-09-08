Manistee Civic Players to celebrate 80 years

MANISTEE — Commemorating a rich history in the community, the Manistee Civic Players is celebrating a milestone birthday of 80 years at its upcoming event.

A celebration will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) in Hardy Hall located at 101 Maple St.

People are invited to purchase tickets for the event at the door or by calling (231) 723-7188. An advance notice is appreciated. The celebration will feature punch and cake, as well as a silent auction from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In addition, the RRCA will also provide a cash bar.

Following, Jennie Naffie, Manistee Civic Players board member, said the entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m., featuring skits from current and past performers from over the years.

“We will also have old scrapbooks on display so people can see through the years,” Naffie said. “We are hoping to announce our upcoming season, as well.”

The Manistee Civic Players was first organized in 1939 and produced several plays through 1941. The group was dormant until 1952, when they presented “The Petrified Forest” during the 1952 off-season of the Manistee Drama Festival summer stock program.

The Civic Players produced its first musical, “Guys and Dolls” in 1963. In 1964, it was decided to end the summer stock program. The Civic Players then set out to start a year-round season of locally produced shows.

Bonnie Brown, Civic Players president, has been a part of the organization since 1996. She said the Civic Players has brought her a plethora of cherished memories, friends and laughs. Bringing back past performers and members of the group, she said, will be a great way to honor the history of the group.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun to bring back people from previous productions, who have some things to show people and go down memory lane a little bit,” Brown said. “I have been in many productions myself. Some of my dearest friends are my theater friends that I have formed over the years.”

The Civic Players has taken on many changes from the time it first formed, including moving its headquarters from the Ramsdell to a new location. However, Brown said she hopes the celebration allows people to see the work that they continue to showcase, even eight decades later.

“We wanted to show our history a little bit, the best that we can and also show that we are still here although we are no longer housed in the Ramsdell,” she said. “That’s not our home base, but we are still very active in the community and we are still moving forward. We plan to continue.”

Brown said their ultimate goal is to engage the youth into joining the theater arts, and hopefully, into developing a passion for the arts as well as building friendships that will never fade.

“I feel very proud of our organization,” Brown said. “We have had some ups and downs like all organizations, but we keep on going. Our goal is to engage the community and entertain, and also educate in the theater arts. A big goal of the board is to engage young people… it’s just a really wonderful experience to watch the kids bond and build friendships during productions.”

Naffie said they are thankful for the local businesses in the Manistee area that have supported their upcoming event, as well.

“Local businesses have been really wonderful about donating things to our silent auction,” she said. “It’s very nice of them.”

The Manistee Civic Players is one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the State of Michigan.

“We are not the oldest, but one of the oldest,” Brown said. “We are oldies, but goodies.”