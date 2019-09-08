The cost of investing in strong school facilities

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series on a $29,861,255 bond proposal that the Manistee Area Public Schools will be bringing to the district voters in the near future. On Saturday we addressed what improvements the proposal would include, and today we look at what it would cost the taxpayers.

MANISTEE — On Sept. 25, 1999, voters in the Manistee Area Public School district voted 1,780-1,285 to approve a $19,995,000 bond proposal over the course of 30 years to construct the current Manistee Middle/High School building.

MAPS Board of Education members and administrators are hoping that 20 years later voters in the district will take a similar positive approach to a $29,861,255 bond proposal that they unveiled to the public at a public forum last Wednesday. That bond would span 25-years.

Another forum will be held at 7 p.m. this evening (Monday) in the Kennedy Elementary Media Center for those who were unable to attend the first one.

The funds from the bond would be used to downsize the MAPS buildings to adjust to a shrinking enrollment and to guarantee the district would be able to meet the educational needs of the community for the future. It would call for the demolition of Jefferson Elementary, and the construction a 16,400 square foot preschool-fifth grade elementary addition to Kennedy Elementary School where the 1927 building currently is located. Other improvements would be made to the Manistee Middle/High School building and the Madison Community Learning Center (former elementary school).

At last week’s forum Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman told those in attendance that the district with the assistance of the architectural firm of Tower Pinkster and construction firm Christman Construction did a facilities assessment of all the current MAPS buildings and the improvements that would be needed in the next 20 years. That total was $63 million in improvements.

“In that facilities assessment we identified $16.4 million was needed over the next 20 years for Jefferson Elementary, so pulling the plug on this kind of expenditure, which I think is valuable,” said Stoneman. “We don’t need the square footage because of our enrollment and our forecasted enrollment. So remove the Jefferson building and the school could save millions in the future.”

Stoneman said that right now the projects they want to do total $29,861,255. That is less than the original of the lowest three options ($32 million) that was first released for public input.

“What that means to get the $29,861,255 is a 2.65 mill increase,” said Stoneman.

Voters are still paying 2.25 mills (originally 4 mills) on the middle/high school building for the next 10 years meaning to total maximum of all debt mills to the taxpayers would be 4.90 mills if the 2.65 mill increase is approved.

“The median market value of a home in the Manistee School District is $139,900, which means the taxable value is half at $69,950,” said Stoneman. “It would be a $185 year cost increase to those homeowners for the (2.65 mill increase) millage and that equates to $15.40 a month.”

Stoneman said property owners should look at their tax bill to find their taxable value and multiply every $1,000 of taxable value by $2.65 to find out what the increase would cost them. They can also add the 2.25 mills still owed on the high school to the 2.65 mill request (4.9 mills) and multiply that amount by every $1,000 of taxable value to find out exactly what they would be paying in total if the request is approved.

“We are going to be building on our website (MAPS2020.org) and it will direct you to an area to explain that and how to calculate it specifically,” said Stoneman.

Stoneman said the 2020 millage request would be a 25-year bond term.

“In 1999 the vote to build the high school was a collection of four mills,” said Stoneman. “Since that time it has decreased through re-financing and increased property values. Right now we are at about 2.25 mills of debt. If voted that would be increased to under 5 mills (4.90 mills) and that would also decline (over time).”

However, Stoneman said that projecting ahead to that time when the middle/high school millage is retired, the district will still be in need of other improvements by then.

“We are talking about and just suggesting how those might be addressed,” said Stoneman. “When we get to that point of time, there might be other things to consider, so this is just a suggestion to start a 10-year sinking fund at that time (2029). What we do before it drops lower (when the middle/high school debt retires in 2029) is to ask the community for a sinking fund which is a non-increase. Then that would gradually go down over 10 years and that would help us sustain our facility needs.”

Stoneman said then in 2039 a facilities assessment could be done again and a decision could be made at that time on what is needed for the future. He said the whole process is part of the long term vision for the district. He said that vision is:

“Manistee Area Public Schools seeks to create secure and efficient learning facilities supportive of our mission to provide an inclusive, high-quality, diverse educational environment that inspires and fulfills the goals of all learners at every stage of their journey.

“A mission which includes community-wide commitment to provide a stable educational foundation, designed to support the needs of our students, families, businesses, and community for generations to come.”