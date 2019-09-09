The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week September 6 through September 12, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Now that the south-bound steamers are full of people returning home we realize what a wonderful summer this has been at onekama and Portage Point. The weather has been ideal since early in June, a few warm days, a few cloudy days, but mostly sunshine and balmy air; just right for bathing or hiking or any other of the delights of summer.

“This has been an unusual resort season. The fact of the war being ended and returning soldiers enjoying family reunions has made people feel like relaxing after the long strain and enjoying life.

“Another announcement contributing to the luster of Manistee’s already brilliant industrial horizon was made today. The announcement came from the Manistee Shipbuilding company and not only conveyed the assurances of the continued operation of the yards but expressed eagerness of the company to make such expansions as may be consistent with the availability of labor and materials.

“Manistee is now facing a temporary car shortage.

“Although the situation is not as critical as in some other cities of the state, local shippers are finding it difficult to obtain enough cars to transport their product. These conditions affect all shippers in the city.

“Among the names recorded in the Woodrow Wilson high school, who have been neither absent nor tardy for the year 1918-1919, is that of Max Hensick, 338 Fourth Street. Besides this, though, Max has the distinction of possessing a perfect record during three years of high school, stated Miss Ida Brownrigg, west session room teacher and English instructor.

“Mr. Hendricks’ studies, during his college curriculum, have always been thorough, he has been prompt, showed keen enjoyment in his school work. He will matriculate in the University of Michigan at the opening of next month. It is safe to say he will attain a splendid record there.

“Hensick is an employee of The News-Advocate, working in the capacity of circulator. Ever since he was a youngster in knee trousers he has been employed by this institution. The force will sincerely regret his absence.

“The south may be called ‘sunny,’ but the south this winter will find that Michigan has just as much a monopoly on the sun as that section has. And better yet, Michigan combines breezes and the sun for the natural pleasures of its inhabitants.

“An unprecedented exodus from the south and influx to this region is anticipated next year. One of the big things that will figure in the summer emigration is a set of motion pictures of this locality, which will be shown throughout the south during the winter as a publicity measure to develop local resorts.

“A showing of the films was given at the Lyric last night. The premier performance was given to summer visitors at Portage Point a couple of weeks ago.

“The films are clear and picturesque, showing scenes fully as beautiful as any special features from elsewhere screened here. ‘Swede’ Christiansen and his bride are pictured disporting themselves on the sailboat ‘Papoose.’ John Canfield gives a party a thrilling ride in his speed motorboat ‘Zoom.’ Manistee harbor and environs are given considerable footage.

“All of which is conducive to the exploitation of local charms.

“Don’t bet on a sure thing. If the other fellow is willing to bet against you it isn’t a sure thing.

“Another chap prohibition has worked havoc with is the toastmaster. He’ll never be able again to put the old time kick into the introduction.

“Misses Julia and Hattie Neja, former teachers of the Lincoln School, left this morning for Toledo, Ohio., where they have accepted similar positions.

“The offices of Attorney Howard L. Campbell were adorned today by white lilacs, which were picked yesterday at the Robert Miller home on Fifth Street. It is unusual for this flower to be in bloom at this time of the year.

“Manistee’s last Resorters’ Day pavement dance of the season was held last night with unquestionably the largest gathering of the series in attendance. The evening was quite cool which kept everybody busy on the ‘floor.’

“There will be a meeting of all discharged servicemen at Elks Temple Monday evening for the purpose of creating a Manistee post of the American Legion. A temporary charter was received several weeks ago, but action for a permanent organization was delayed until the arrival home of practically all Manistee county men who were in service.

“Tank cars of gasoline have been received here and stations today were distributing their supply. The situation is a great relief to automobile owners.

“County Agent Carl Knopf today accompanied Ezra Levin, state muck specialist on a visit of swamps and muck lands in this county with the view of determining the possibilities of using these ‘lost lands’ for crops. Specialists each year are finding great productive ability in swamp land and the state is now urging the development of them.

“One of the delightful dances of the season was the one given last evening by the Goshen Shirt Manufacturing company to their employes at the Ramsdell hall. About 350 people attended the affair. To the strains of Harry Johnson’s five-piece peppy oechestrathe couples waltzed, one-stepped and fox-trotted from 9 until 1 o’clock. Ice cream and wafers were served. Similar dances will be arranged by the company for their employes during the next few months.

“Mrs. Winnogene R. Scott entertained the faculty of the Woodrow Wilson High school at a tea after school yesterday afternoon.

“Stylish Fall Hats. NOTICE. I wish to announce to the public that I am not associated with a new retail enterprise. As in the past, I am engaged in millinery exclusively at 342 River street. We now have a full showing of new fall millinery. EMMA PETERSON, MILLINER.

“Coopers invites you to attend their open house and dancing party Saturday night.

“Death at 10:30 this morning ended the sufferings of little Philip Bertrand Beauvais, son of City Manager Philip H. Beauvais, who was recently removed to Mercy sanitarium, a victim of infantile paralysis. The winsome little lad was two years, four months and 23 days of age.”

“Following the death of Mrs. Beauvais, the taking from him of his son is a doubly cruel bereavement to Mr. Beauvais.

“The remains were taken this afternoon to Muskegon for interment, the accompanying party consisting of Mr. Beauvais, Mrs. Bertrand, the grandmother, and the attending nurse.

“ ‘Taps’ has been sounded for another veteran of the Civil war. Another ‘boy in blue’ has obeyed the orders of the Great Commander.

“In the death of John P. Baxter, Manistee loses one of her pioneer citizens and active survivors of the War of the Rebellion. He was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, McGinley Post, in whose activities he was keenly interested.

“In 1862…his father and himself enlisted…The elder Baxter was killed at the engagement at Kenesaw Mountain.

“When the war was over he returned north…He came to Manistee as a bookkeeper for Green Brothers, who owned one of the first saw mills in this city…Mr. Baxter was also active in the political life of this community. He held the office of supervisor…was school inspector…was elected city recorder [city clerk]…county clerk and then register of deeds…He was 75 years old when death took him.

“In the presence of 100 friends and relatives, Mayne W. Eble, well-known mute tailor of this city, was married to Miss Emma Stoddard at her home in Fenton, Michigan,Wednesday, Sept. 3. Rev. Steffens of the Methodist church performed the ceremony. Mr. Snell of Flint interpreted the responses of the two mutes to the minister in sign language…Charles Zobel of this city acted as best man…

“Following the ceremony a wedding supper was served. The home was beautifully decorated in pink and white. The guests were all presented with large red roses. The couple were proffered many gifts.

“Mr. and Mrs. Eble visited the Michigan State fair on their honeymoon journey. They will make their home at 65 Poplar street.

“It is still hard to convince a hay fever victim that this is a good world.

“A general invitation to the public to attend the ‘open house’ at the big [Cooper Underwear] plant in the rebuilt and remodeled Briny Inn was handsomely responded to, and during the reception hours probably 5,000 persons improved the opportunity to give the plant the once over or enjoy the entertainment provided by the Coopers.

“Following the inspection of the plant, dancing to fine music provided by Gordon Johnson’s five-piece orchestra was enjoyed by hundreds of couples in the spacious hall on the second floor. The dancing crowd was as numerous as some that have attended the largely patronized pavement dances.

“Altogether it was a large occasion for the public and for Coopers, establishing the most friendly relations between the community and the company.

“WASHINGTON, Sept. 9.–America’s faithful, patient horses that did their bit in the great war, winning many a wound chevron under heavy fire, are to be abandoned in the hands of strangers, now that their task is done.

“Because of the ‘excessive transportation charges’ the War Department announced that only 150 animals will be brought back.

“The British army’s gratitude to the war horses was demonstrated when the post-war sales were held. Friends of the horses in England raised a tumult of protest when it tended to sell off its ‘critters’ to French and Belgians. The result was a close supervision of the sales in the hope that most of the horses would find good owners. Many were carried back to England and some with conspicuous war records were purchased by horse fanciers who gave the pledge that these equine heroes should never know shafts or harness again.

“Home Demonstration Agent Miss Alice M. Kuenzil last night received word that the Manistee county canning team had been awarded second place in the contest at the Michigan State Fair in Detroit last week, competing with four other state teams. The prize was a $5 thrift stamp to each winner, in addition to having their expenses to Detroit paid by the fair organization.

“A fire in the swamp along Manistee River, east of Parkdale, was plainly visible in Manistee last night. Though it was believed there was no immediate danger, the blaze had covered a great distance and was spreading rapidly under the wind.

“The United States did not make a separate war, and does not want a separate peace. Honor and safety both demand that, until these troublesome times are over, we stick to the friends by whose sides we fought and won the war.

“PEACE TREATY IS GIVEN TO SENATE. RATIFY TREATY OF SUFFER CHAOS, SAYS WILSON. SHARP CRITICISM AIMED AT WILSON IN 6-PAGE REPORT. CHEERS GREET HIM [Wilson] ARRIVING IN BISMARCK [N. D.]. THIS WAS TO BE HIS ONLY SPEECH TODAY–BILLINGS, MONT., IS NEXT STOP.

“One special feature of the County Fair next week that will be of unusual interest to farmers and stock men will be the dispersal sale of the famous Louis Sands’ herd of registered Scotch Short Horn cattle…Already inquiries have been received from distant points and it is certain that it will bring many people to the fair. Many who do not expect to buy will be interested in seeing the famous herd of splendid cattle.

“A carload of barrels and another of baskets arrived in Freesoil for use in the apple business. Hundreds of bushels are coming into the packing houses daily from the orchards of the surrounding country. A large force of workmen are sorting and packing them for shipment.

“Traveling salesmen are now beginning to carry photographs of their goods, instead of samples. The next step may be for the salesmen to stay in the home office and mail his customers photographic records of his customary line of talk.

BACK TO MONDAY FOR A CHEERY FINISH

“You simply can’t beat this brand of September weather. Finer days than these at this time of year are impossible to conceive. And speaking of the weather–we are approaching the flaming bank of autumn, when the green in the landscape will give way to a score and one hues as the chlorophyll or green coloring matter gets out of the leaves and they turn to scarlet or brown or other hues. It’s just a step then to Indian summer, when the blue haze is on the hillsides and corn shocks stand in the fields, silent spectres, for all the world (if we use our imagination) like tepees. And then, oh boy! There’s some vigor in the air. Indian summer is Nature’s closing gift from the spacious lap of summer before the serious business of winter occupies attention. It is a period to look forward to with fond anticipation.”