FISHING REPORT: River fishing looking good

BIG RAPIDS — The DNR reports strong winds have once again hampered fishing conditions on both the Great Lakes and the inland lakes. Fishing is expected to improve once the weather stabilizes.

Salmon are moving into the rivers to the north as the weather continues to cool.

In Mecosta County, ““I think there’s going to be quite a few salmon coming in especially below Croton. It’s usually about the first October when we get a good run of salmon,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “I’m definitely looking forward to that. “

In Osceola County, “things were slowing right down after the holidays, for me anyway,” Brad Cox, of Buck Country Bait and Tackle in Leroy said. “It hasn’t really been the nicest either. Salmon are starting to run and a lot of guys are heading up to Tippy Dam for the salmon.”

Boats were trolling spoons and J-plugs between the pier heads and anglers had success in the Frankfort area. Coho were staging in Platte Bay the DNR said, while anglers saw good catches in 75 to 90 feet with green and orange paddles and spinners near the bottom.

“There’s a ton of fish in the river,” Brian Murphy, of the Frankfort Tackle Box said. There’s a lot of big kings in the river and a lot of coho in the Platte.

Chinook salmon are starting to run at the Betsie River as anglers are reporting good numbers of large fish throughout the river.

“Out in the big lake, they’re getting some salmon, still,” Dewey Buchner of Don’s Sporting Goods in Manistee said. “They’re getting ready to run. They’re all stacking out there in 60 feet of water. They’re getting some salmon and coho on the piers and in Manistee Lake, they’re jigging for coho and steelhead and getting new number.”

Those trolling spoons at Onekama 75 to 90 feet down in 150 to 170 feet caught Chinook, the DNR said.

Perch fisherman at Portage Lake were reporting some strong catches including fish measuring 12 inches taken on wigglers or red worms.

“There’s still a lot of fish out there on the big lake,” Bud Fitzgerald of Tangled Tackle Co., said. “This last week, the wind kind of scattered everything. There’s a lot of fish in the river, all the way to Tippy Dam. They’re still getting a good number of fish in Manistee Lake jigging. There’s not a lot of reports on walleye and perch.”

Offshore fishing at Manistee was tough due to strong winds, the DNR said, adding when anglers could get out, the better fishing was 80 to 100 feet down in 200 to 500 feet for Chinook, coho and steelhead. Pier fishing was a bit slow, the DNR said.

Manistee Lake was getting a lot of attention and there was some reported success when trolling or jigging with artificial baits, the DNR said.

Salmon fishing at Manistee has begun as fish were caught in the lower river, the DNR said.

“Things are going good,” Rob Eckerson of Pappy’s Bait Shop in Wellston said. “We finally got some rain and got some river flow so we’ve moved more fish up to the dam, that be the Big Manistee, Tippy Dam. The south end of Manistee Lake closes on the 10th. I understand the Betsie and Platte got a push of fish.”

Fishing was challenging at Ludington when the lake rolled over and the water was warm from top to bottom, the DNR said. Most fishermen were heading deep and targeting the top 80 to 100 feet in 200 to 400 feet where they caught Chinook, coho and steelhead on spoons and meat rigs. Pier fishing was slow, the DNR added.

Those trolling or jigging for salmon at Pere Marquette Lake continue to catch fish on spoons or J-plugs, the DNR said.

Pere Marquette River, the DNR reported, was starting to see more some salmon moving up into the river as water temperatures were favorable with the cooler weather. The better fishing was in the lower reaches.