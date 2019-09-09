Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Vietnam moving wall arrives

The opening ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall took place Thursday afternoon at First Street Beach. The traveling wall is a replica of the actual Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that’s dedicated to the 2.7 million men and women who served in the U.S. military in Vietnam.

40 YEARS AGO

Bobcats beat TC JVs in opener

Opening game victories are usually a luxury afforded to other teams, not the Brethren High School Bobcats whose closest call previous to Saturday night was a tie with Ellsworth a year ago. So it was understandable first-year coach Mark Eckhardt, who last year coached in the Manistee Catholic Central system, was quite pleased when the Bobcats beat the Traverse City Central sophomores, 24-0 in Brethren on Saturday in the opening game of 1979-80 season.

60 YEARS AGO

New dental office

Dr. F.W. Bevier has moved to Bear Lake and will open his dental office located over the barbershop on Sept. 14. Dr. Bevier is a native of Big Rapids and attended Ferris Institute before entering U of M. He served with the Medical Corps overseas. One of the early projects of the Bear Lake planning committee was that of procuring a dentist for the community. They have been working on this project all summer and now announce that it is successful.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum