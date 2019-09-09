Looking to the future: Bible camp director to retire after 24 years

ONEKAMA — After 24 years serving the spiritual needs and personal growth of countless campers, David Nesburg (57), will retire as executive director of the Portage Lake Bible Camp.

“You don’t often have the opportunity to leave an organization when things are going well,” Nesburg said. “So I feel like we’re at a place where I can hand the camp over to the next generational leader.”

Started by the Evangelical Covenant Church in 1946, Portage Lake Bible Camp has grown to be used by churches, schools, groups and organizations as a place where they can meet, hold programs and grow as individuals. Nestled in among the scenic shores of Portage Lake, the retreat has provided fellowship and fun through a variety of programs and innovative activities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The camp’s board of directors has not come to any conclusion regarding Nesburg’s potential replacement.

“Our board is down to the final three (applicants),” Nesburg said. “I have some ideas of who the candidates are, but I’m just standing back.”

A native of Minnesota, Nesburg started as a youth pastor working camps during the summer. He attended college at North Park University in Chicago and obtained his Masters in Education from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and Minneanapolis.

“I loved working with kids, so I became a high school teacher in South St. Paul,” he said. “I love to encourage people. I want to get them from where they are were their next level is. You need to observe. I always thought of myself as a gold-miner, looking for gold in people. And if you see these pieces of gold in somebody then you have to call it out.”

After 10 years of teaching social studies, Nesburg found himself at a crossroads in his career as he considered transitioning into an administrative role.

According to Nesburg, it was around this time that another camp director reached out with a job opening from Portage Lake Bible Camp.

Leaving the Twin Cities was a difficult decision for Nesburg, his wife and three young children.

“My wife and I came up during the winter; I saw the place and said ‘Man I don’t want to live here’,” Nesburg recalled. “I felt like I had a vision for what the place could be like, how I wanted the place to feel and what kind of ministry we could do here. We accepted the call and I had a three year leave of absence. I thought ‘who could possibly do this for longer than three years?’”

Now 24 years later, Nesburg is facing a similar challenge — where to go next.

“It’s not often you get a chance to step back and say; ‘What do I want to do?’ It’s been 24 years of doing this and I just had a sense that it’s time for maybe one last challenge. What that challenge is going to be, I’ll be focusing on over the next few months. (I’m) trying to sit back, clear my head, not direct what I’m going to do and seek some guidance,” Nesburg said. “The next steps are waiting for God’s lead, but I’m pretty excited.”

Nesburg shares a home on campus with his wife, Kristen, who works as an occupational therapist at Munson Home Health .

“We love being up here. All my kids went to school up here. We love the community; we love the area. Our first preference would be to find something in the area — whether helping in a church or selling cars, I don’t know,” Nesburg said. “I just like connecting with people. We’ve been blessed with tons of local support that made our lives pretty pleasant.”

Nesburg is planning to remain active with the Portage Lake Bible Camp until the end of January. In the meantime, he is spearheading a fundraising effort called “feeding 5000” intended to raise money in order to replace an aging dining hall.

Regardless of his future plans, Nesburg intends to remain active.

“I’m that 57 year old guy that still gets out,” he said. “I do ski patrol now at Crystal Mountain and a lot of mountain biking.”

Nesburg is also expecting a new grandchild — his fourth — next week.

Although Nesburg is focused on the future for himself and his family, he spoke of the lessons learned from 24 years working at the camp.

“One of the first years I was here washing feet,” Nesburg recalled. “I remember watching one camper who was mentally handicapped. He never wore shoes and his feet were just like one big callous. The person behind him that was going to wash his feet was this junior high girl. I just remember watching her wash his feet — no problem. That image always stuck with me. That image of serving the least of these… I think that if you don’t let yourself get distracted by ridiculous small issues, people are pretty awesome,” he said. “They kind of want to do the right thing, be helpful and kind. Human nature I think is basically pretty good, even though people want to think the opposite of that.”

According to Nesburg, the highlight of his tenure at the camp was seeing children discover their faith in God.

“The faith stuff is real,” he said. “It’s integrated into everything. What I say to the staff sometimes, ‘You can interpret God by talking about him, or you can set them by the lakeside, let them see God’s creation all around and let God speak for himself. So I have found that the more I do this, the more real and authentic God is.’”