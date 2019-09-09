Manistee girls golf competes at Titan Invitational

INTERLOCHEN — Manistee girls golf participated in the Traverse City West Titan Invitational at the Interlochen Golf Course on Monday. The Chippewas’ 18-hole team score of 489 left them fifth of the eight teams in their division and 11th of 16 overall.

“(We shot) little higher than I had hoped,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “There’s a lot of woods on that course and the girls kind of found the woods today.”

Lily Sandstedt led the Chippewas with a score of 118. Amy Bagley was close behind with a 121, Trista Arnold shot a 124 and Sara Thompson rounded out the scoring with a 126.

Emalyn Nelson shot a 137 that did not factor into the team score.

“We went up against some pretty big teams like Traverse City West, Traverse City Central, Big Rapids and Harbor Springs,” Warnke said. “It was kind of a tough day for the girls, but they knew when we got in the van they could have all shaved about 10 strokes off by putting or chipping better — that’s what we’re going to work on (Wednesday).”

Warnke said the conditions were ideal and with autumn upon us, the Chippewas may need to get used to golfing in a jacket for the remainder of their season.

“The course was in good condition,” she said. “We didn’t start until 10:30 a.m., so it wasn’t too wet. It wasn’t windy, so it was really an awesome day for golf. It might be the last nice day of the season, it looks like.”

Manistee plays at Ludington Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.