Michigan pharmacies to distribute free opioid antidote kits

MANISTEE — The State of Michigan will be distributing free opioid overdose antidote kits at local pharmacies on Saturday.

The antidote, naloxone, which is sold in a nasal spray form called Narcan, will be distributed at three pharmacies in Manistee: Meijer, Family Fare and Rite Aid.

Pharmacies statewide will distribute over 50,000 kits as part of Naloxone Distribution Day.

Health care professionals and first responders are not eligible, a press release stated. No identification or insurance is required, but the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a one per person limit.

Narcan is the first and only Food and Drug Administration approved nasal form of naloxone, which requires no assembly and is sprayed into one nostril while patients lay on their back. The medication is used to restore breathing and consciousness.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on its website, states that identifying an opioid overdose can be difficult. However, CDC officials say: “If you aren’t sure, it is best to treat the situation like an overdose.”

Signs of an overdose may include the following:

• Small or constricted “pinpoint pupils”;

• Falling asleep or a loss of consciousness;

• Slow, shallow breathing;

• Choking or gurgling sounds;

• Limp body; and

• Pale, blue or cold skin.

In August, health officials reported the number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed by U.S. pharmacies doubled from 2017 to last year, with a rise from 271,000 to 557,000. The overdose reversing

medication, experts say, could be a reason for the recent decline in overdose deaths.

However, the numbers remain high.

According to the CDC, around 70,000 overdose deaths were reported in 2017 and, last year, 68,000 were reported. Opioids (mainly synthetic) are currently the main cause behind overdose deaths, experts say.

In total, opioids were involved in over 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017, which accounts for over 67% of all drug overdose deaths.

Manistee County undersheriff Ken Falk said deputies have been increasingly administering naloxone to save lives. Deputies are required to undergo yearly training, and all carry emergency kits equipped with an injection form of naloxone, called Evzio.

“It’s becoming more common now,” Falk said. “We used to use the nasal spray, but we went back to using the injector.”

Opioids include not only fentanyl, but also drugs like heroin or prescription painkillers such as morphine, methadone, codeine and oxycodone.

While police are often the first to arrive on scene, Falk said carrying an emergency kit and administering the antidote right away is imperative to saving lives.

“It does not take heroin to overdose, there are other drugs where they can overdose and if it’s an opioid that’s when this Narcan comes in handy,” Falk said. “In one of the recent (overdose calls), it took them four or five doses (of naloxone) until they brought the man back.”

Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, said Manistee Police Department officers all carry Narcan Nasal Spray. Kozal said they have used the antidote at least three times since he first started at the department.

“We used Narcan recently and successfully back in July, and I know we have used it prior to that as well,” he said. “They always carry it and do not leave it in the car due to hot and cold weather. Knowing that it cannot hurt someone, if it’s not an overdose, gives them a peace of mind.”

Naloxone first went on sale in 1971 as an injection and is now sold as a prefilled syringe or nasal spray. In 2016, Michigan passed a naloxone standing order law allowing pharmacists to dispense the medication without an individual prescription or patient identification.

Although naloxone can save a life following a suspected overdose, health professionals say people should always seek medical attention.

For drug addiction help, call the National Drug Helpline at (800) 662-4357. For more information on the Naloxone Distribution Day, contact the Office of Recovery Oriented Systems of Care at (517) 335-2300.