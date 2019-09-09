Pure Michigan Hunt recipients gear up for elk and bear hunting

MICHIGAN — Elk and bear seasons are upon us, and the three most recent Pure Michigan Hunt recipients are gearing up to hit the woods.

Because of the unique status of their licenses, they are allowed to hunt for elk and bear in any open unit, during that unit’s open season, and are not limited to a specific open hunt period.

Jesse Jubb of Bath has guides lined up and is ready to hit the woods.

“I went out with him one morning and we saw 13 elk total; seven were small bulls. I won’t start until the last four days of September because I’ll be hunting the Baldwin area for bear,” he said.

Greg Burks of White Lake, also excited to head out on his elk hunt, attended the Aug. 26 elk orientation held by the DNR. He has a guide lined up and is looking to bag his elk the second week of the first hunt period.

John Murphy of Lapeer said, “I’m headed up to Gaylord and can’t wait to get there!”

He plans to hunt all periods until he is successful in both elk and bear and promised to share photos of his successful hunts.

Anyone who wants a shot at having hunters following their adventures next year, should visit Michigan.gov/PMH and pick up an application for the next drawing, which will take place in January.