Students learning to sign for classroom credit

MANISTEE — On most occasions when an announcement about a major news story is being made on television, there usually is a person standing to one side using sign language to describe what is being said.

The need to be able to sign is growing stronger every year and plays an important role in society today. However, what many people don’t realize is many school districts — including in this area — are offering an online American Sign Language course that can be used to meet foreign language requirements.

All the area schools use the Michigan Virtual Academy for these classes, and by using the online version it allows them to offer some unique classes that don’t require having a teacher on staff.

Manistee Area Public Schools guidance counselor Paul Howes said they currently have 13 students taking the course this fall.

“It is a great resource for our kids that the state recognizes that American Sign Language can count toward their world language credit which is two years of the same world language,” said Howes. “Michigan Virtual has a certified teacher to offer support, so the students can speak and have interaction with the instructor.”

Howes said the number of MAPS students shows there is an interest in learning sign language. He added that students who are self motivated and capable of doing independent study do very well in the class.

“Even though we don’t have someone in-building to offer the class, it is a great resource to offer the students,” said Howes.

Onekama Consolidated Schools also has students taking the sign language course this year. Principal Gina Hagen said they have offered it in the past with good results.

“We have this class every year and it is an excellent opportunity for our students,” said Hagen. “We usually have about 10 students every year who take the course.”

CASMAN Academy student Paige Hunter is the first student from her school taking the class this year as a pilot program through Michigan Virtual Academy. CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said she heard about Onekama Consolidated Schools offering the program last year and thought it would be a good fit for her students as well.

Hunter said the format is easy to understand.

“There is a classroom inside of the website where it shows other people video tape posts of their signing and their projects,” said Hunter. “You can also do your own video and it will be added to there, and your teacher will send you how well you did and will put in a grade. If you don’t do it correctly, the teacher will send you a visual doing it correctly or she will message you saying you did a good job, here is your grade and you can work on this.”

Hunter said what intrigued her about taking the class is since she has been young was she has always read American Sign Language (ASL) books and has always been a hands-on visual learner.

The program has a strong foundation, according to VanVoorst.

“The Michigan Department of Education worked with a company back in 1998 to create the website and since that time they have added a virtual website, high school and virtual professional development for teachers,” said VanVoorst. “MDE oversees everything, so it is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) company. We pay for those classes, so she is still our student even though she is taking a class through another company.”

VanVoorst said the best thing about it is they pay for the class by the student and semester.

“It is not a year long commitment and if she gets to the end of the semester in January and Paige decides she doesn’t like it, she is not committed for the whole year and we can find her something else to work with,” said VanVoorst. “What we like is other schools have used this and it has been vetted out and all the kinks have been work out.”

VanVoorst also likes that the students don’t just watch a video.They are called upon to actually use sign language and have to figure it out. They get real feedback from a real person that does this with them. Students can message the teacher who sets up a time with them to video chat or to call the student on the phone.

“It is easier for the both of them to get through the question and answer that way if there is a problem,” said VanVoorst. “That is what makes it different from all the other online classes we had done, as they just send videos for the kids to watch, follow PowerPoints, answer questions and then move along. This one requires a different operating system where they have to be able to record and send things. So the system we normally use for the kids for these type of classes had to be changed for her to do these sorts of things.”

VanVoorst said once they get everything worked out she thinks it will be a nice addition to their curriculum at CASMAN. She said like others who offer the class that it has be be the upper level students who take it because it does require students to study independently.

“I do have an hour class now that I can sit down and do it,” said Hunter. “Sometimes I do have to take extra time to do certain things.”

VanVoorst said they also realized she may need extra time because they get assignments by the week.

“You have to learn to plan your time, but it is good skills for after high school in college. They give you a segment to do and you have to figure out how to do it for the week,” said VanVoorst. “I am excited about it as we get to use a certified teacher and we don’t have have to pay for a teacher.”

Other county schools have offered similar online sign language programs in the past, but do not have any students enrolled this year.