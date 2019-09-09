The ‘little theatre’ movement of Manistee

Anniversaries are something that often seem more special whenever we count them in increments of ten or five from their inception date.

However, the year to year stability is always the most important part when celebrating an anniversary.

When the Manistee Civic Players were officially organized, it was reported that their first production made for a fine start for what was hoped to be an extensive “little theatre” movement in Manistee. Eighty years later, that “little theatre” movement continues to be a unique part of the community.

After a generation had passed and much of the initial interest in the Ramsdell Theatre had waned, theatrical stage performances seemed to be a thing of the past in Manistee. In addition, as the production and release of sound motion pictures increased, traveling theatre groups and vaudeville acts had decreased across the country. Likewise, the theatre portion of the Ramsdell complex was leased by Butterfield Theatres who would utilize the opera house as a movie theatre.

However, by the late 1930s, the Kiwanis Club catapulted a renewed interest in local stage productions with their sponsorship of stage plays “Movie Queen”, “Womanless Wedding”, and “Goodbye Again”. The success of these productions inspired a group of Manistee residents to see what could be done to organize a troupe of community thespians to bring “theatre” back to Manistee. An article published in the Manistee News Advocate on June 3, 1939 provides details on the group’s first meeting:

“Formal organization of the group in charge of Manistee’s “little theatre” movement will be completed during a “stage picnic” meeting Monday evening beginning at 6 o’clock, according to Eugene Emunson, group head.

“‘We have really just started to get organized,” he said. “We haven’t even a name yet, although I imagine the group will choose to call itself the ‘Guild Players’.

“Emunson said that as yet all members of the group had not once been together for a meeting. But it is hoped that everyone will turn out Monday evening.

“Through the kindness of Butterfield Theatres corp. under Edward Beatty and of Gus Bartram, manager of the local Vogue and Lyric theatres, the Ramsdell Theatre will be available for use by the group in rehearsals and play readings.

“The group will contain, when it is completely organized, many local people interested in the mechanics of stage production like lighting and property construction as well as experienced actors and actresses.

“‘We’ll also have an advisory board for the purpose of passing upon play selection and other details. In that way the group may be certain it is giving Manistee the type of production most desired by the greatest number of people,’ Emunson said.

“‘We are not ready to announce our complete membership but the officers selected by a small portion of the group last Wednesday in an informal meeting are: Eugene Emunson, president; Bill Krause, vice-president; Wilford Green, treasurer; Kari Reed, secretary; and board members Helen Henchey, Rev. W.R. Catton, and Phidelas Ziemba.’

“President Emunson also said it is tentatively planned to make all high school members of the school drama group, National Thespians, apprentice members to be accepted as regular group members upon their graduation.

“Emunson said the first informal meeting of the group was held last Monday. One week later, the group met up again to make decisions on a number of things including: a name, a play to perform and when to perform it. The June 9, 1939 issue of the Manistee Examiner provided answers to questions proposed by Manistee’s new theatre group:

“The second meeting of the amateur theatre group organized last Monday evening at the Ramsdell Theatre under the direction of Eugene Emunson was held the same evening this week.

“The name chosen for the group was “Civic Players”. It was also decided to give a public play with a tentative date set at the third week in August. A personal assessment was levied to finance it and Eugene Emunson was appointed director. The vehicle he chose was the ‘Night of January 16th’, which has had a long run on Broadway and proven the favorite of little theatre groups. The play, a courtroom scene, is a mystery and unique in that a jury is impanelled from the audience to judge the case.

“Members cleaned up the stage and proceeded to check the scenery as a part of the prepatory work of the organization.”

After the cast of the first production had been set, rehearsals continued for several weeks until the night of September 14, 1939 when the play was performed before an actual audience. The following day, the News Advocate reported that: “…the players went through the three acts of the play with a smoothness unequalled by any local group in many years. They deserved a much larger audience and they may get it tonight after the praise of those who saw the premiere is spread about the city.”

The newspaper’s prediction turned out to be true for the play’s second performance as on September 16, 1939 issue it was mentioned that:

“The Civic Players were greeted by a large audience when the curtain lifted on the second performance and inspired by the crowd they went through their paces with even more confidence than they displayed at the premiere.”

This week, the Manistee Civic Players turns 80 years old. When you think about the sheer enormity of it all…that’s eight decades of performances that on a year to year basis have cast thousands of roles which in turn have not only entertained generations of people but have influenced countless audience members.

Not too bad for a ‘little theatre’ movement.