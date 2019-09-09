Tree Farm Field Day slated for Sept. 20

KALEVA — Michigan Conservation Districts, Forestry Assistance Program, American Tree Farm System and Stephen Begin will present a Tree Farm Field Day later this month.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the 40-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Nine Mile Road and Puustinen Road near Kaleva.

Participants should meet at the parcel by the “Outdoor Classroom” sign, and park on the shoulder of Nine Mile Road without blocking intersections.

During this event, participants will learn about different factors to consider when making management decisions on forested property. These topics will be discussed as part of a field tour highlighting the 40-acre parcel owned by the Manistee Conservation District.

Josh Shields, Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) forester with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, and Begin, consulting forester, will talk about the history of the parcel, the benefits of a forest management plan, and the benefits of Tree Farm and Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Forest, Wetlands, Habitat A*Syst (FWH A*Syst).

Participants will also learn how to use forestry tools such as an angle gauge, cruiser stick, clinometer and increment borer. Shields also will discuss an herbicide experiment implemented on the parcel, and how to slow the spread of non-native invasive trees such as Scots pine and black locust, and non-native invasive shrubs such as autumn olive.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, and lunch will be provided.

Space is limited; register by Sept. 13 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or email Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.