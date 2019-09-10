Home / Local Sports / 350 Club, Manistee Ford to hold test drive fundraiser on Friday

The Manistee Chippewa 350 Club Athletic Boosters, in collaboration with Manistee Ford, are having a test drive fundraiser prior to Manistee football’s home game against Ludington on Friday.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and the first 300 people to take a test drive will get into the game for free. Test drives are free and Manistee Ford will donate $20 to the 350 Club for each test drive, up to a limit of $6,000.

The test drives are open to all licensed drivers over the age of 18 and all proceeds benefit Manistee athletics.

