Annual walk spreads awareness on suicide prevention

MANISTEE — A group of Manistee County residents are spreading awareness on suicide prevention one step at a time.

The annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Manistee will be held Sept. 17, sponsored by BeDaBin Behavioral Health of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition (SAPC) and Centra Wellness Network.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24 years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The World Health Organization estimates a global suicide rate of one death every 40 seconds.

For many, suicide prevention is a painful conversation.

Dottie Batchelder, SAPC co-chair and chemical dependency counselor with BeDaBin, said the annual walk spreads a message of hope to those in need and increases general awareness of suicide, mental health and drug addiction.

“A lot of the times people want to sweep the conversation under the rug and not talk about it,” Batchelder said. “People are afraid to talk about suicide thinking that it will put the idea in peoples’ heads, and that’s simply not true. We are trying to get the awareness out so more people can get the help that they need.”

The month of September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day is set for today.

The walk, Batchelder said, is slated for 5 p.m. with registration open at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. It will begin and end at its new location, the Manistee Municipal Marina building located on River Street. Prior to the walk, there will be refreshments and a guest speaker.

In addition, Batchelder said the Manistee Area Public Schools is participating in a poster contest for 6th-12th grades, and winners will be announced after the walk.

“We are going to have first, second and third prizes,” she said. “We will feature a couple of videos this year from the Manistee High School film and video class.”

Batchelder said they have been trying to get youth more involved in the annual event. Last year, local student Carson Eskridge was the winner of the poster contest.

“This year we are going to be putting up a billboard with the suicide prevention lifeline number,” she said. “The picture on the billboard is for the youth that won the (poster) competition last year. We are trying to get the youth more involved, so we plan to try and continue this going forward.”

According to the Manistee SAPC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. In addition, nearly 90 percent of suicide victims have a potentially treatable mental health condition, such as depression or anxiety.

Batchelder said the opioid epidemic also integrates with suicide awareness, and must be addressed in accordance with prevention methods.

“A lot of the stuff we have been doing lately has to do with opioid overdose prevention as well,” she said. “Some of these issues go together. We want to get people aware that there is hope and help is available.”

Last year, the walk was well attended with nearly 50 people who joined in solidarity of those affected by suicide and mental health disorders.

“Last year we had more people participate than we have ever had,” Batchelder said. “It is continuing to grow because we are working more with the local schools, and also with our coalition we have a lot more community partners.”

If someone is showing warning signs of suicide, mental health professionals suggest asking the question, “are you feeling suicidal?” They say, it could save a life.

The following warning signs could mean someone is at risk of suicide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness:

• Threats or comments about committing suicide, which can begin with small comments like “I don’t want to be alive” and become more overt;

• Increased alcohol and drug use;

• Writing or talking about death;

• Showing signs of rage or talking about seeking revenge;

• Impulsive or reckless behavior;

• Dramatic mood swings; and

• Planning by searching to buy, steal or borrow the tools needed to commit suicide.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness states a person could show at least one to two warning signs, or more, when considering suicide.

Warning signs can be overt or subtle, and are not limited to the items listed. To reach out to a professional, those in suicidal crisis should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255, or immediately contact 911.

To learn more about the Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition, email ManisteecountySAPC@gmail.com. Questions on the event can be directed to Batchelder at (231) 398-6741.