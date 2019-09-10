Benzie’s Historical Crime to be presented this week

BENZONIA — The 1889 murders in Aral and the 1936 murder of a deputy will be the focus for Benzie’s Historical Crime presented by Brian McCall at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Benzie Area Historical Museum. McCall will highlight these murders, other crimes through the years and share current FBI crime statistics.

McCall is a history and political science instructor at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and adjunct history professor at Northwestern Michigan College. He earned his Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Central Michigan University, his Master of Arts in American history at Central Michigan University, a Master of Arts in British history at the University of Strathclyde, and postgraduate study in history from Central Michigan University. He is the president of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s board of directors.

The Benzie Area Historical Society offers the Benzonia Academy Lectures on the second Thursday of each month. The Benzie Area Historical Museum is located at 6941 Traverse Ave. is Benzonia. Admission is by donation. Call Barb Mort, executive director, at (231) 882-5539 for more information.