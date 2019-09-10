JOHN HANSON: For solutions to societal problems, American must turn back to God

TO THE EDITOR:

I read with interest the column “When do we say, ‘Enough is enough?'”, published on Sept. 5. It expresses great concern for all the mass shootings that have occurred in our country in the recent years.

After Roxanne Rowley expresses the emotional grief that every American should feel, she writes: “And we ask ourselves, ‘When will this insanity end?’ Mass shootings should not be woven into the fabric of any society. It is not normal. … They happen so often anymore that we feel numbness rather than outrage.”

Further into the column, we are presented two opposing solutions: more guns or limiting the sale of certain kinds of weapons.

It must be remembered that a gun is only as dangerous as the one who pulls the trigger. It has been pointed out that “when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”

It has only been in recent years that America has seen mass shootings and frequent murders. We often blame gunmen with mental deficiencies, a hatred of our society or a desire to get revenge.

So why is this happening to our beloved country? To me the reasons are clear.

America was founded on the Bible. Our founding fathers realized the need for prayer and the necessity to follow Biblical principles. Many of our colleges and universities, including Harvard and Yale, began as Christian schools. Many public schools actually taught the Bible in their classes. The U.S. Supreme Court, in 1892, stated that America is a Christian nation.

But it was back in the 1960s that a definite erosion of Biblical principles and morality began taking place. Our courts began dealing with cases about “freedom from religion” rather then “freedom of religion.” Claiming to avoid controversy, schools eliminated prayer, Bible reading and Bible clubs, the Ten Commandments and anything promoting Christian morality. Schools have produced a generation of folks whose morals are on a steep decline.

Now we wonder why we have mass shootings and violence, the murder of millions of unborn babies, and the confusion of male/female gender.

Alexis de Tocqueville, a French politician and political writer (1805-1859), who was known for his analysis of American institutions, wrote: “Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

In the last hundred years, hundreds of American churches have closed and thousands of ministers have retired or sought another line of work. In most of the existing churches, congregations are small and shrinking. When the influence of gospel preaching and Biblical morality diminishes, crime and mass killings will inevitably increase.

Yes, we must agree that “enough is enough.” But while legislation and proper enforcement of existing laws may help slightly, the ultimate solution can come only when America turns back to God and to His standards of Biblical morality.

John Hanson

Manistee