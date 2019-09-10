Looking Back for Sept. 11

40 YEARS AGO

Banner year

Finishing second at the state finals was the fitting end for Harold’s Hair Loft’s women’s team. Those playing this season were: Liz Welsh, Gail Shivley, Kathy Poquette, Kris Kete, Donna Shereda, Sue Fearnow, Sandy DeWitt, Kim Minster, Denise Lindeman, Tammy Jones, Nariza Abla, Darlene Revolt, Mary Lou Revolt, LeeAnn Huxfman, Roxie Lindeman and Linda Shannon. The team was coached by Harold Calton with Bruce Shannon the assistant coach.

Vote to retain sheriff’s deputies

The Manistee County Board of Commissioners late this morning rejected by a vote of 6-5 a motion to retain sheriff’s department deputies who will lose their jobs Sept. 30. Following more than two hours of sometimes emotional arguments from concerned citizens, a motion was made to retain three or four deputies at until Jan. 1 when other hoped-for funding sources may become available.

60 YEARS AGO

Two new businesses in Onekama

Two new businesses are announced for Onekama’s main street. Kay’s Super Service filling station has been purchased by Thomas Mathieu and will now be known as Tom’s Sinclair Service. In addition to their oil and gas business, they will do minor cleaning and repairing. Edwin Diekow, who has for eight years been conducting a used car sales lot in connection with Kay’s Service Station, has recently completed a building just one block east of his former station and he and Kay Clouse have formed a partnership in the used car business.

80 YEARS AGO

Staff addition

The News Advocate today announces the addition of Edward J. Walsh to its editorial staff. Mr. Walsh, who has had several years experience on papers in the Middle West, will serve as a news reporter.

Enrollment is lower

Enrollment in the Manistee Public Schools dropped slightly this year under the number attending last year. Total enrollment in the public schools last year was 1,334 as compared with 1,254 last year. The number registered in the high school to date is 669 compared with 683 last year.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum