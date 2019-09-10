LRCR employees help area students with back to school supplies

MANISTEE — Employees at the Little River Casino Resort want to do everything they can to help the Manistee County area.

When employees heard there was a need for back-to-school items for students in this area, LRCR Human Resources director Lynn Saunders and LRCR executive administrative assistant Jodie Cameron put out the word that they were organizing a School Supplies Drive at the resort. They contacted the area schools to get a supply list and the type of items that were needed.

This is the second year that they have done this drive, and the employees responded in an even bigger way this year. During the month of August tables were set up in the casino where the employees could leave the items, and this week they were distributed to the various schools around the county.

“We were looking for school supplies, cleaning supplies since the schools asked for cleaning supplies, snacks and one of the schools asked for clothing,” said Saunders. “So we had quite a bit of clothing and shoes that were donated. We also got monetary donations from the employees and the resort that were used to purchase items as well.”

Items were taken this week to the Manistee Area Public Schools (Jefferson, Kennedy, Madison, Middle/High School), Bear Lake Schools, CASMAN Academy,Trinity Lutheran, Onekama Consolidated, Kaleva Norman Dickson, Manistee Catholic Central and the Manistee Armory Youth Project.

Saunders said the employees had a lot of fun with the drive in knowing they were helping out the children of this area an meaningful way.

“They really enjoyed it and would stop in the human resources department and say what do I need to bring in,” said Saunders. “We could not believe how many items we received and it was probably double from last year. Last year we had a box and half that went to each school and this year we averaged three boxes to every school.”

Cameron said she was pleased to see the way her fellow employees responded to the call for items.

“It was fun and we had a lot more donations than last year, as people were really into it,” said Cameron.

Saunders said they are already looking forward to next year and hope to top this year’s results.