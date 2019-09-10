Manistee falls 4-0 to Orchard View at home

MANISTEE — The opportunities to score Tuesday were nearly even between Manistee and Orchard View, but it came down to cashing in.

And the Chippewas (2-8, 0-2 Lakes 8) just couldn’t find the back of the net in a 4-0 loss to the undefeated Cardinals in Lakes 8 Conference play.

“For us, offensively, we’re a touch away most times,” said Manistee coach Brandon Prince. “When we’re into that final third, we’ve just got to get it to one more spot to finish, and you can see it’s coming.

“You can see the guys are grasping it, and that’s a good thing, especially against a team like this.”

While the Cardinals (5-0, 1-0 Lakes 8) controlled possession much of the night, they had just 10 shots on goal to the Chippewas’ seven. Orchard View made good on four of them, however, split between the halves.

“We gave them four good chances tonight, and they took advantage on all of them,” Prince said. “That’s what the game’s about.”

Orchard View’s Roderick McKenzie led the way with two goals and two assists while teammate Logan Woods had a goal and an assist.

The Cardinals got on the board early as Maverick Carlisle scored at 33:12 off an assist from McKenzie. At 6:36 remaining in the first half, McKenzie made it 2-0 with a goal of his own, taking the feed from Woods.

McKenzie scored his second goal of the night shortly after the second half got under way, netting a header at 37:22 to give his team a 3-0 lead. Woods put in the final blow at 24:17, off an assist from McKenzie.

“We’ve got youth in some critical areas on the field who are still learning to play against some of these really good, experienced players,” Prince said. “Some of our guys are still getting their feet wet, and you could even see a difference from the first half to the second half tonight. Our type of play — the chances we were giving them — changed completely, which was good to see.

“We’ve just got to finish on (the offensive) end,” he added. “We had seven shots tonight. We’ve got to start putting some of those in there.”

The Chippewas will be back at home Thursday to host Big Rapids, with a junior varsity game slated for 4 p.m. with varsity to follow.