Mason County food pantry, senior centers receive grants

MASON COUNTY — A Mason County food pantry and three senior centers received grants coordinated by District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

The grants were awarded to the Caritas Food Pantry, Free Soil Area Senior Center, Ludington Area Senior Center and Tallman Lake Senior Center in Mason County.

Thanks to a Building Healthy Communities grant, a total of $7,500 was received between the four locations earlier this summer. Building Healthy Communities looks to help local organizations create a sustainable healthy behavior, environmental or policy change that increases healthy foods offered and provides education on healthy lifestyles and choices, according to a DHD No. 10 press release.

DHD No. 10 partnered with each of these sites to assess their current food environment and develop an action plan to implement a sustainable change.

With the approval of their action plans, the four sites were able to purchase materials that helped place and promote messaging campaigns that increase the awareness of healthy items and limit unhealthy messaging throughout their organization.

The following purchases were made:

• Caritas Food Pantry — educational materials and food displays for produce;

• Free Soil Senior Center — a cold and hot water dispenser, new cookware, educational materials as well as fresh and local produce for taste testing;

• Tallman Lake Senior Center — a new microwave and refrigerator, “MoreMatters” insulated bags, “MyPlate” mugs, and educational materials and displays; and

• Ludington Area Senior Center — two new coolers, a cutting board set, six glass water bottles, two coffee carafes, a juicer, a three-tank beverage dispenser, a food prep worktable, and educational materials and displays.

The DHD No. 10 is Michigan’s largest geographical health department, mandated to promote and protect the public from unsafe and hazardous conditions and provide methods of promoting good health and disease prevention. It serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties. For more information, visit www.dhd10.org.