Onekama cruises past Glen Lake in sweep

ONEKAMA — Onekama volleyball hosted Maple City Glen Lake in a Northwest Conference matchup Tuesday. The Portagers proved to be more than the Lakers could handle and Onekama won 25-15, 25-15 and 26-24.

Onekama’s Sophie Wisniski got the Portagers off to a good start, opening the first set with an ace. Wisniski and Colleen McCarthy were able to put pressure on Glen Lake’s defense and Onekama got out to a 12-3 advantage early.

“I think the girls played really well as a unit,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “Colleen and Sophie’s hitting keeps us on track — our outside hitters — so I was really proud of that.”

The Portagers entered Tuesday’s contest with plenty of momentum after taking first place in the Frankfort Invitational on Aug. 27.

The Lakers battled back and cut the Portagers’ lead down to 15-12, but Onekama pulled away and a McCarthy spike gave the first set to Onekama.

“I felt like we started off kind of slow,” said Onekama’s Ella Acton. “We’d get into our groove, but fall out of it. It was kind of a back-and-forth type of night.”

McCarthy led the Portagers with 12 kills and Wisniski added eight. Ella Acton tallied eight digs, Hanna Hughes recorded 24 assists, Kristin Bonecutter had two solo blocks and Sara Bromley had service run of eight.

Bonecutter opened the second frame with a spike, but the Lakers answered back and eventually led 6-5. Onekama responded with a 7-3 run capped by a McCarthy block to go up 13-8.

“The girls kept pace pretty well,” Elo said. “I wanted to see them kind of compete a little bit harder, but they did a great job on the court. I’m happy with their play.”

The Portagers pulled away and took the second set off an ace by Hughes.

The third set would prove to be Onekama’s toughest challenge of the night, and the Portagers trailed 10-15 after a Laker ace.

“They definitely hit the ball in the seams between players,” Acton said. “That’s something we still need to work on.”

Onekama responded with six unanswered points during a run highlighted by a Bonecutter block and a Wisniski ace.

The Portagers trailed as late as 23-24 but Maple City’s errant hit out of bounds followed by an overlapping violation gave Onekama the lead and Kaylin Sam secured the win with an ace.

With the season just underway and younger players being welcomed into the fold, Onekama did not have a mistake-free outing. However, the team played well and Elo was happy to be able to give everyone on the team some playing time.

“We made a couple errors in the backcourt,” Elo said. “We did get everybody on the court tonight — which I’m really happy with. We have new players who are still learning positions and learning the game, so it takes a little work to get them in.”

Onekama next sees action at the Manton Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.