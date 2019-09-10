PFLAG to hold September meeting

MANISTEE — PFLAG Manistee, a support group for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, located at 410 Second St. in Manistee.

Join the group to share with others on the same journey, sending their message of hope and unconditional love and fostering respect, friendship and justice for LGBTQ sisters and brothers.

For anyone who can’t make it to a meeting, PFLAG members will meet with then individually at their convenience.

Call (313) 670-2613 with questions or for information.