Portage Lake Garde Club marks end of season

ONEKAMA — Portage Lake Garden Club finished out its season with speaker Chuck May, from the Harbor Commission, discussing the unique history of the Portage Lake channel.

He enlightened the group regarding the many years of negotiations at the federal level to acquire funding for maintaining and protecting the channel. The ongoing maintenance is evident today as dredging is continuing through this summer.

The PLGC season started with a lunch at Watervale where the group learned about the history of the resort. Next, the club enjoyed a hike and picnic at the Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain.

Another meeting was in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Petunia Parade where the club invited Christa Lutz and Bob Schmidt from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse to speak on the planting and care of petunias.

Crows were another topic on which the group was educated. Although they’re much maligned, crows are very important to the ecology of the world. In a world where people are encouraged to eliminate meat of all kinds from their diet, another meeting had Rachelle Stapleton, who introduced the club to many ideas for switching to a plant-based diet.

Many feel the highlight of the summer meetings was the dedication of the Memorial Fountain. After several years of fundraising, Portage Lake Garden Club members were proud and excited to celebrate the completed restoration of the Memorial Fountain.

PLGC continues to plant and maintain gardens at the Farr Center, Onekama Schools sign, Memorial Fountain and the village welcome signs.

Although the season has ended, the PLGC is looking forward to its annual “Beach Sweep” at 10:30 a.m. Langland Park on Sept. 21. Volunteers will pick up debris that has accumulated over the summer. Additionally, the Portage Lake Garden Club will sell poinsettias and craft items at Christmas in Onekama on Nov. 23.