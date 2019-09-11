Looking Back for Sept. 12

40 YEARS AGO

Manistee netters fight Ludington

The Manistee High School girls’ tennis team saw their record evened off at 2-2 yesterday afternoon when the powerful Ludington Orioles came to town and handed them a

5-2 setback. Despite the fact that four matches were going on at once on the First Street Beach courts, most of the spectators found themselves concentrating on the great confrontation that was taking place in the number one singles between the Chips’ Nancy Saylor and Ludington’s Diana Kuras. Their match lasted three sets before Kuras was able to pull out a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, and 6-2 decision.

60 YEARS AGO

Kaleva will dedicate post office

Postmaster John E. Rengo announces that the new post office will be dedicated on September 26. Just recently completed for use, the new building has 1,300 square feet of interior space in addition to 120 square feet of platform space and 500 square feet of parking. The building is the property of Stanley Finan and son and is leased to the government by them on a long term basis.

80 YEARS AGO

Heavy rain falls here

Leaden skies, a carryover from the heavy rain which fell last night and early this morning, cleared here early this afternoon and fair clear weather prevailed. A steady downpour beginning at about 7:30 p.m. drenched the city but caused no damage, according to city officials. A total of 1.56 inches of rain was measured by the U.S. Forest Service at its weather station.

To plant trees at Bass Pond

The local WPA recreational division is planning at tree planting program for Sept. 23 at the Manistee County bass rearing pond in Brown Township. 2,000 Norway pine seedlings have been secured for the work from the Michigan Department of Conservation through the courtesy of Art Loken, president of the Manistee Chapter of the Izaak Walton League.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum