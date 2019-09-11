MICHELLE GRAVES: Will you help us rise to the challenge?

According to the fairy tale, if you kiss a frog it turns into a prince. But what about if you kiss a pig?

I just might find out later this month.

The Little River Casino Resort is hosting a “Clear Manistee County School Lunch Debt Challenge” to wipe out the $11,000 debt at all the schools in Manistee County.

Free and reduced lunch program numbers exceed 50 percent of the students in most Manistee County schools; one district has 60 percent.

“I was really surprised to see how large that debt was, as it was shocking and sad,” said Samantha Nelson, food and beverage supervisor at Little River Casino Resort.

Nelson said that if more than $11,000 is raised, those additional funds will be divided among all the schools in the county to help with any future debt.

The challenge starts Thursday and runs through Sept. 26.

Participating businesses and individuals, including the Manistee News Advocate, will raise money during this time in any way they see fit — bake sales, coin jars, etc.

Our staff was brainstorming ideas recently, and we came up with the “Swine Smooching Spectacle”. If the News Advocate raises $1,000 for the challenge, I, Michelle Graves, will kiss a pig.

One of our print and digital advertising sales reps Ann Wilkosz, offered up Betty White — a 500 pound Yorkshire pig. Don’t worry … we got Betty’s consent!

Starting Thursday, we’ll be collecting coins, bills, checks, pop cans — any type of donation to help us reach $1,000. Donations can be dropped off at the News Advocate office, located at 75 Maple St. in Manistee.

If that number is reached, I’ll pucker up and plant a big one on Betty White at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the News Advocate office. Everyone is invited to witness the “Swine Smooching Spectacle”.

We’ll be sharing updates in the newspaper and on Facebook.

So here’s your chance … if you have a grievance against me or the paper, make a donation and you might get to see me kiss a swine! If we don’t reach the goal, it’s still for a good cause!

Go ahead … do your best! I bet you can’t make me kiss a pig!

Michelle Graves is the managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate and the Benzie County Record Patriot. She can be reached at mgraves@pioneergroup.com or (231) 398-3106.