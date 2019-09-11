MITTEN Lab begins this week in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The fourth annual MITTEN Lab begins this week in collaboration with Parallel 45 Theatre and Interlochen Center for the Arts.

The MITTEN Lab is a theater artist residency which seeks to cultivate and support early career theatre artists in an effort to expand the development of new theatrical work in Michigan.

Traverse City audiences are invited to attend a free performance featuring the new works by the 2019 MITTEN Lab artists on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Harvey Theatre at Interlochen Center for the Arts. This public event will feature professional actors from Parallel 45 Theatre alongside Interlochen Arts Academy students.

The new works will be directed by Parallel 45 Theatre directors, Stacia Sexton, Shelby Lewis and Bill Church.

“Parallel 45 is passionate about providing adventurous, innovative theatre — the kind of theatre you might see in New York, Chicago, or London — to our community. This isn’t possible without strong partnerships with organizations that share our vision and commitment to devising new work, reimagining the classics, and providing rigorous real-world training to inspire and elevate the next generation,” said Erin Whiting, Parallel 45 Theatre executive director.

The 2019 MITTEN Lab artists were selected through an extensive submissions process by a reading committee.

With over 80 applications this year, the 2019 MITTEN Lab artists include four ground-breaking playwrights: Kalamazoo-based playwright Amber Palmer, Detroit-based playwright Rachel Keown Burke, Philadelphia-based playwright Nikki Brake-Sillá, and the New York-based playwright Andrew Rincón.

“The MITTEN Lab is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of theater artists in an effort to develop new work in an encouraging environment as well as build community and meaningful,” said MITTEN Lab co-founding artistic directors, Katherine M. Carter and Rachel Sussman. “We are proud to be continuing our collaborations with Parallel 45 Theatre and Interlochen Arts Academy – now in its third year, this presentation is an opportunity for MITTEN Lab artists to test new material free from critical gaze with passionate student and P45 actors and, in turns, allows the community rare access to new theatrical material in active development.”

A free presentation including the new works by the 2019 Mitten Lab artists will be performed at the Harvey Theatre on the Interlochen Center for the Arts campus at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Free admission. No tickets required. For more information, visit www.themittenlab.org/2019lab.