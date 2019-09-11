People Fund grant applications Due Oct. 15

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Great Lakes Energy (GLE) People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its local service area.

The People Fund is supported solely by GLE members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar. Since 1999 more than $3.6 million in grants have been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout GLE’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund awarded $218,770 in grants in 2018.

Nonprofit organizations can read program details and request a grant application online at www.gtlakes.com/grant-application-request/ or by calling Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313. Nonprofit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.

Applications are due by Oct. 15. Another grant opportunity will be available next spring.