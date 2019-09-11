Ride for Reading to benefit Betsie Valley District Library

THOMPSONVILLE — The Friends of the Betsie Valley District Library will be hosting a motorcycle ride to raise money for the Betsie Valley District Library.

The Betsie Valley Ride for Reading will begin at noon on Sept. 21 at Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, in Thompsonville. Registration for the ride will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., also at Geno’s.

The ride will be a scenic fall tour from Geno’s to Empire beach and the Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitor center.

After the ride, participants will return to Geno’s for food, music, a live auction of motorcycle memorabilia and cloths, raffles and camaraderie.

Area law enforcement and motorcycle clubs will team up to escort the ride.

Registration can also be done on-line at signmeup.com.

For more information, email bvdlibrary0012@yahoo.com or check out the Betsie Valley Library Facebook page.