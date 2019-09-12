A new arrangement: Longtime floral business sold to new owners

MANISTEE — According to longtime florist Stacey Vaas, every floral arrangement is handcrafted to tell a story.

A simple bouquet could be an expression of sympathy, a heartfelt “I love you,” a thank you or even a blissful surprise for a loved one.

Over the past 26 years, Stacey’s Flowers and Gifts in Manistee has assisted community members with their floral needs.

But now, Stacey and her husband, Howard Vaas, plan to embark on a new chapter in life, tossing the bouquet to local couple Tonya and Corey Wagoner, who recently purchased the business.

“We loved being a part of the community,” Howard said. “That’s going to be the hardest part, not being here anymore. We got to know so many people over the years, but we are truly excited for the new owners.”

The former Stacey’s Flowers building at First Street is up for sale.

Stacey’s Flowers is now located at 259 Fifth St. in Manistee, which was formerly Gloria’s Garden. Tonya recently acquired Gloria’s Garden, and when presented with the opportunity to continue Stacey’s legacy, she jumped at the chance.

“We currently own Gloria’s Garden which is changing to Stacey’s Flowers,” Tonya said.”I took over my aunt’s flower shop at the end of the year, and it was just me running the whole show. When I

found out that Stacey’s was for sale, and they are big and well known throughout the community, I wanted to jump in and take over. I want to be well known in the community and serve our community.”

Stacey’s Flowers has been in Manistee since 1993.

At 29 years old Stacey opened the doors to her shop, chasing a lifelong childhood dream. She studied floral design in Chicago and moved back to Manistee to start her journey in the business.

The shop, she said, opened eight days prior to Valentine’s Day — a busy holiday for florists.

“When I was a little girl I used to go out and pick flowers in the field, and I would always bring home a bouquet for my mom. She always said, ‘you are such a good florist, you should own a flower shop when you grow up’,” Stacey said. “I was looking for a good business opportunity, and I wanted to move back to the Manistee area. I decided I was going to open a flower shop.”

While both Howard and Stacey work other full-time jobs, they agreed it was the right time to sell the business.

“Our plan all along was that we are not at retirement age yet, but we want to start moving in that direction and find a young, enthusiastic, hardworking couple to take the torch and go with it — we did that,” he said. “When Stacey opened the shop this was her full-time job, but she went back to school and got a nursing degree and is a full-time RN.

“We are balancing the shop on top of two full-time jobs, and it was great for awhile, but as we start thinking about the future we believe this should lighten the load.”

Parting ways with a lifelong passion and family business has been an emotional experience, Stacey said.

“Today, I am emotional about it,” she said, with tear-filled eyes. “On the day that we closed on the sale, which was Monday, I could not get out of work. Howard told me he was kind of a wreck. I said, ‘I’m fine.’ But today I was getting ready to come down here and I am very happy, but I will miss it. I will miss the people.”

At first, Howard said they were apprehensive to sell the business.

“We were nervous when we first started talking about selling it, because we wanted the shop to be successful going forward,” he said. “It was important to us that we had a good fit. I was nervous about that, but when we met Tonya we were relieved that we had someone interested that fit exactly what we were looking for.”

Tonya said the shop is already open, although there are a few details they need to work out. Gloria’s Garden opened nearly three years ago, and has been growing in the community.

“(My aunt) was ready to step down, thought it was a little bit too much and wanted to spend time with her family,” Tonya said. “She offered me the opportunity to take over and I accepted. I am really looking forward to carrying on the name of Stacey’s Flowers, I really am. I want to continue it for another 26 years.”

Looking back at the memories, Stacey said she has been welcomed in to the lives of many throughout the years.

“We were in business long enough that I remember delivering flowers to a customer that was having a baby, I delivered flowers to that baby on their first day of school, then they came in here and ordered a prom corsage, and then, I did their wedding flowers,” she said. “It’s just cool. It feels great that I have been a part of people’s lives.”

Stacey said she feels thankful knowing the flower shop will continue to be a vital part of Manistee’s community.

“Tonya reminds me of the person that I was 30 years ago,” she said. “I mean, when I saw her and talked to her I just knew.”