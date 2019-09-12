Chips battle Big Rapids to 1-1 tie

MANISTEE — Manistee boys soccer hosted Big Rapids Thursday in a rematch of the Chippewas’ season opener. Manistee bounced back from a lackluster first half and came away with a 1-1 tie.

The Chippewas (2-8-1) were unable to generate many scoring opportunities in the first half. The Cardinals (8-4-3) seemed to beat Manistee to every loose ball and Big Rapids held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

“The first half was a little flat — we were a little late to everything,” said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince. “In the second half, the intensity came up and you could see a completely different team.”

The Chippewas entered the contest fresh of a 4-0 loss to Muskegon Orchard View (5-0) on Tuesday.

Manistee’s Will Elbers split a pair of defenders early on in the second half to give the Chippewas a scoring opportunity. The Cardinals’ goalkeeper ran up to challenge and Elbers rocketed a shot past him into the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1.

“I think we only allowed a couple shots on goal in the second half, and I think we ended up with five or six,” Prince said. “That was good to see, but if we had played like that for all 80 minutes it would’ve been a different game.”

Manistee fell 2-0 at Big Rapids to open the season on Aug. 17, so the tie serves as tangible evidence that the Chippewas are moving in the right direction.

“It’s a good measuring stick,” Prince said. “I’d like to measure the second half rather than the first half, so I’m going to go with that. … I think we sent a message. These guys are in our district right now. With the new situation in district rankings, I think this is one of the top teams in the district. For us to tie them is a good sign.”

Manistee next sees action at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Monday at 6:45 p.m.