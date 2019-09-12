Habitat for Humanity presentation to be held at the Vogue

MANISTEE — Manistee County Habitat for Humanity will be a part of the Vogue Theatre’s upcoming “Community Partner Presentation” slated for 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The film, “Briars in the Cotton Patch,” will be shown, presented by Habitat for Humanity. Following the film, Habitat for Humanity members will share a short video of their heartfelt journey with a local veteran and the local Tight Lines for Troops event, said executive director Vanessa Buhs.

According to Randy Zakrajsek, Habitat board president, “This is an amazing opportunity for our affiliate to introduce to the community what we do and how we got started.”

Join local Habitat for Humanity representatives to explore the documentary on the history of a community which has served as a “demonstration plot” for peace, sharing and inter-racialism and gave birth to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat will also present the opportunity for attendees to sign, with a donation, a wooden post that will be used in a future build.

The 10th anniversary edition of the film will be shown.