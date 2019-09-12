Lakers swept by Bulldogs at home

BEAR LAKE — Playing with a shorthanded lineup, the Bear Lake volleyball team came up short on the scoreboard as well Thursday in a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 West Michigan D League loss to Mesick.

“We have injury and illness right now, so we’re down to six girls, and we knew coming in to tonight that we’d have our work cut out for us,” said Lakers coach Marla Evans. “The girls didn’t bring their A Game tonight. We knew that we had to or we weren’t going to come out on top, and that’s exactly what happened.

“We struggled with communication, we struggled moving our feet, we struggled at the net, we struggled with our serves, we struggled all the way around the court tonight,” she said. “It just wasn’t our night.”

Bear Lake’s Shaely Waller had one kill and an ace on the night, while Hailey Omar had an ace and two digs; Zoey Sutton tallied one kill, one ace and two assists; Makayla Omar had two kills and two aces; and Emma Reynolds had a kill and an ace.

“Our plan is to shake this off and bring it next week,” Evans said.

The Lakers will be on the road at Walkerville on Tuesday and will host Pentwater on Thursday.

Bobcats fall to Falcons

PENTWATER — Brethren volleyball was swept at Pentwater Thursday, falling 25-17, 25-15 and 25-12.

“This week has been a rough week for the ladies,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “We had some big changes and all my girls are just getting over sickness, so it’s been hit or miss with practices this week. I told them that as long as they’re playing hard I didn’t care what the outcome of the game was.

“They gave me everything I wanted,” she continued. “They played hard, they were moving, they were noticing their own mistakes and taking in everything I told them. They were very coachable tonight and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

A.J. Dull helped the Bobcats’ efforts with three digs, Lauren Guenthardt added three blocks and a kill while Summer Young recorded three aces and two kills.

“(Pentwater) has some really good hitters,” Miltgen said. “The Pentwater coach does a good job with her ladies. She has been coaching them since I’ve been in high school, so she has a good relationship with them and she knows how to use their strengths to their advantage.”

Brethren plays at Mason County Eastern Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Chippewas swept by Sabres

TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee volleyball fell 25-18, 25-13 and 25-15 at Traverse City Christian on Thursday.

“The girls are continuing to improve, but TC Christian’s strengths did not match up well with our weaknesses,” said Manistee head coach Kevin Schmutzler. “Their hitters were too much for our blockers, which put a lot of pressure on our back row.

“But these girls didn’t back down,” he continued. “They made adjustments throughout the game and made some great plays. We’re really proud of how hard these girls work every day, and it shows on the court. We’re looking forward to a home game next week to show our fans what we can do.”

Lyndsey Kelley finished with four aces and nine assists, Madelyn Schmutzler had 11 digs, Anna Jankwietz recorded four kills and Raegan Codden finished with two aces and six digs.

The Chippewas next see action at Ludington Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.