Looking Back for Sept. 13

20 YEARS AGO

Port City Festival delivers fun

Mother Nature was kind enough to deliver a perfect Saturday for this year’s Victorian Port City Festival and the masses responded as side streets in and around Downtown Manistee were lined with cars parked bumper to bumper while crowds converged onto River Street. Saturday’s turnout appeared to be much better than Sunday’s which was likely hampered by dreary, cloudy conditions.

40 YEARS AGO

Eastlake Road reconstruction

Reconstruction began on Eastlake Road on Tuesday. Plans are to change the grade level of the road, reduce the hill before End Street and change th S-curve through Division Street in Eastlake. Traffic will be reopened to the public on or before Nov. 1 and the work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15.

80 YEARS AGO

Want magazines

The 40 men stationed at the CCC Camp at Orchard Beach State Park request the public to save old magazines and papers for them. The men will receive the magazines at the Board of Commerce office.

Apple show plans made

It was announced today that the annual county apple show sponsored by the Board of Commerce would be held the first week in November. A local for the show has not been definitely decided upon. Money prizes will be given for the winning fruit.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum