Manistee cruises past Cadillac in conference dual

MANISTEE — Manistee girls swimming hosted Cadillac in a Coastal Swim Conference meet on Thursday. The Chippewas had a strong showing and topped the Vikings 90-46.

“Cadillac’s just starting,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “This week was their first week of girls swimming. They did great. They’ve got a bunch of girls who have been practicing with the YMCA for a year or so. They’re going to be fine.”

The Chippewas took first in all three relay events. The team of Nancy Neumann, Megan Huber, Maygan Vasquez and Lillie Schmutzler took first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:23.35 while Lauren Mezeske, Tatum Jensen, Maddie Verheek and Kyla White’s time of 2:32.45 was good for second.

The team of Jensen, Schmutzler, White and Huber won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:10.81 while the team of Caitlynn Davis, Izzy Barton, Lillian Hasenbank and Hope Erlandson took third with a 2:29.85. In the 400-yard freestyle, Huber, Neumann, Reanna Sutter and Brooklyn Blair won with a time of 4:47.35 and Jensen, Vasquez, Erlandson and Davis took third with a 5:36.76.

“We used this meet to work on our young people and get them some strokes,” Van Fleet said. “This is the first time we’ve been able to stretch them a little bit. They all had good times. Their times are coming down. I’m really pleased.”

Mezeske won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:59.73. Verheek and Huber placed first and second in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 29.55 and 30.04, respectively. Vasquez took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:31.17. Neumann and Schmutzler finished one and two in the 100-yard freestyle with times of 1:08.49 and 1:08.81, respectively.

Despite Manistee’s strong showing, Van Fleet expects them to continue to improve throughout the season.

“We need more upper-body strength,” he said. “We just need to race and build more self-confidence. They’re afraid to go all out. They haven’t learned to rely on their conditioning program yet. What we want is the first half and the last half of the race to be pretty much even. What we’re getting is go out and rest and then put on a show for the last length.”

Neumann won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:20.06 while Mezeske (1:24.08) took second and Vasquez (2:04.81) finished fourth. Schmutzler and Jensen finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:31.85 and 1:34.78, respectively.

Sutter, Blair and Erlandson finished second, third and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 2:27.84, 2:44.65 and 3:01.07, respectively

The Chippewas will compete at the Spring Lake Invitational on Saturday at 11 a.m.