MAPS board gets update on board member search

MANISTEE — The deadline for anyone interested in applying for the vacant seat on the Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education is quickly approaching.

Superintendent Ron Stoneman gave board members an update Wednedsay evening on process.

Board member DanielaThomas resigned from the board on Sept. 1 because her family is moving from the district. The board is given the responsibility of filling that position, but are required by the state to do so no later than 30 days after the resignation.

“We have had a couple of applicants and we are very happy with that, and we are just reminding the community that the deadline for that is Sept. 19,” said Stoneman.

Anyone interested in the position needs to file a letter with the superintendent’s office stating why they are interested in being on the board of education.

Jefferson Elementary School principal Julia Raddatz gave the board positive news about the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). She reported that the GSRP numbers are strong, but that they do have limited room for students.

“When we first ran our GSRP program we were able to get 12 kids enrolled by the end of the year,” said Raddatz. “Last year we reached our threshold of 16 by February and this year it looks like we are at 15 and have room for one student. So our GSRP is growing and people are becoming aware of it. There also is a spot in the 3 year old afternoon program and one more spot in the 4 year program, so we are full up.”

The superintendent also informed the board how the Monday care for the first week of the Late Start Monday program at Madison Elementary School went. School starts 30 minutes later on Mondays so teachers can take part in a professional development program. Madison is a location where the lower grade students can go to be watched when parents need to be to work by 8 a.m.

“We opened up Monday care and it is not very expensive for us to do,” said Stoneman. “(Bus garage supervisor) Brenda (Boyd) was able to deliver some busing for us, and we can get the kids to the school where they are supposed to be on time. We were asked by parents if we can do that program Monday through Friday and we said yes if we have the numbers. We don’t need a lot of participation if we want to break even, so it is a great opportunity for our parents.”

Manistee Middle/High School principal Andy Huber and Kennedy Elementary principal Kevin Schmutzler both said the busing situation at their respective buildings has been going well this year and that they are happy with the effort of Boyd and her bus drivers.

Board members were also given a report by high school science teacher Kevin Postma and the students who went on the Andros Island Bahama expedition last June. The students spent the week on the island studying wildlife, plants, fish and other biological aspects of it. They also had lectures from staff where they stayed at Forfar Institute on what they saw during their day expeditions. Postma said it was a great learning experience they want to continue in the future.

“The plan is to do this every two years,” said Postma. “I think it is more fun to go with a group of 20 kids and going every two years gets us to that number.”

Students who made the trip were Trista Arnold, Gracie Thompson, Hope Erlandson, Eleanor Scarlata, Caroline Nellist, Jack Holtgren, Olivia Holtgren, Rachael Owens, Grant Schlaff, Drew Schlaff, Michael DeRosia, Ari Kamaloski, Caleb Adamski, Taylor Murray, Mason Adamski, Olivia Smith and Luke Herberger.

Board members also were given an update on a couple of issues the administration is working on with the contractors on the new community track.

“There has been some settling of some concrete and especially in the run-up to the pole vault,” said Stoneman. “We are going to try to work with our vendors to rectify that problem. We have asked our designer to come up with a resolution on how to fix that properly, and we are going to ask our vendors to participate in a resolution that is developed by our designers. It is not a significant issue, but it is significant because it is brand new and shouldn’t be that way.”

Stoneman said it is not preventing them from competing, but they want to make sure it is not a safety issue and is fixed correctly.

“It would be ideal if we could get something going this fall or early in the spring, so it is not an issue for us,” said Stoneman. “We have had our contractors out and they understand the issue so we going in that direction on it.”

Another slight problem is a couple of sink holes on the field, and he said the vendor for that work is looking at those and responsible for fixing those holes. He said they are participating in the solution.