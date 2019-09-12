No. 4 Portagers look to stay undefeated Saturday

Onekama has picked up right where it left off last season, which is to say the Portagers are again proving themselves a powerhouse on the gridiron.

Last year’s state runner-up is currently the No. 4 ranked 8-player team in the state and will be looking to move to 3-0 on the season this Saturday in a Midwest Central Conference-West game at Bellaire.

“I think we’re gaining confidence, but at the same time realizing that we’ve got to keep getting better,” said Onekama coach John Neph, whose team has won convincingly the past two weeks. “We’ve been able to do some things so far, but there’s plenty of room for improvement and that’s been our emphasis throughout the week: Get better as a football team.

“And that means every guy has to make a commitment to improve at his position: offensive, defense and special teams.”

After a 34-6 Week 1 win over Marion, the Portagers (2-0, 1-0 MCCW) kept it rolling last Friday with a 46-6 win their conference opener against Central Lake.

“We expected a tough game out of Central Lake and it was, but we were able to hit a few big plays to get the score to separate,” Neph said. “They played us tough, but our guys played a tough game right with them. I was proud of their effort and of how we were able to battle.”

Onekama was paced by its core of senior playmakers, as quarterback Taylor Bennett led the way with 143 passing yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 39 yards and a score. Aaron Powers finished the game with 130 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, while fellow senior running back Luke Mauntler totaled 35 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.

The Portagers will be making their third straight road trip on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. in Bellaire. Their opponent is still searching for a season-first win, having lost 30-12 to Pellston in Week 1 and 48-0 to Suttons Bay in Week 2, so Neph expects the Eagles to be hungry.

“They’re off to a slow start, but we know they’re going to be pretty pumped up,” he said. “They’ve got a veteran coaching staff and some competitive players, so they’re going to do everything they can to win. And so are we. I’m expecting a competitive game.”

The Portagers have been stout defensively so far this season, allowing just a single touchdown in each game they’ve played. Neph said it’s critical for that to continue this weekend.

“We’ll have to make sure we’re running to the ball on every down, because Bellaire brings a lot of offensive plays onto the field that we’ve got to be ready for,” he said. “We’ll have to tighten up some things defensively, because they’ve got a pretty strong quarterback and passing game. We’ll definitely need to be working hard on defense all game.

“Offensively, they put a lot of people up on the line, so we’ve got to be ready to execute our blocks and hopefully we can spring a few long runs out of there.”