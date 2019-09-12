Road Commission OKs purchase of new construction equipment

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Road Commission (MCRC) voted unanimously to purchase a new wheeled excavator with a price tag of nearly $300,000 this week.

The commission received three bids from construction equipment vendors: AIS Construction Equipment out of Williamsburg, Michigan; Alta Equipment Company from Traverse City; and Michigan Cat of Kalkaska.

AIS Construction proposed a 2019 John Deere 190 GW, while Alta Equipment recommended the 2019 Volvo EW180E GPE.

The MCRC staff performed an evaluation of all quotations received and provided recommendations to the MCRC board during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Based on these recommendations, the MCRC board opted to go with the higher bid from Michigan Cat of Kalkaska for a 2019 Caterpillar M320F wheeled excavator. The total base quote for the excavator came to $287,208.55.

MCRC manager Mark Sohlden provided a number of reasons why the Caterpillar was selected.

“The MCRC believes that all three exacavators cannot be considered equally comparable and that the Caterpillar excels the other two regarding performance, durability and longevity and has a proven track record with MCRC operations,” he said. “The (Caterpillar) engine meets the bid specifications and the engines in the other two excavators do not.”

The Caterpillar features a power-tilt which can be used simultaneously with the hydraulic thumb when working, as well as a dedicated swing pump which allows for fast and smooth combined movements, according to a Caterpillar press release.

No engine valve adjustments are needed on the new excavator, while the valves need to be adjusted every 1,000 hours on the John Deere Model and every 4,000 hours with the Volvo.

Sohlden said that MCRC operators are also more experienced with Caterpillar-brand excavators, having worked over 13,000 hours with a 2001 Caterpillar M320.

The MCRC intends to retain the 18 year old excavator within their fleet of vehicles, while the newly purchased model will become the primary one in service.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also authorized the MCRC manager to hire seasonal truck drivers. These positions are expected to run for a period of approximately 89 days, starting from Dec. 2 through March 27, 2020. More information can be found on the MCRC website at www.manisteecrc.org.

The MCRC will also be holding a public hearing in conjunction with its regular meeting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30. The purpose of the public hearing is to review the proposed 2019-2020 budget. The meeting will be held at the Manistee County Road Commission building located at 8946 Chippewa Highway in Bear Lake.